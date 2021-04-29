Folayang submits to Aoki anew in third meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The future of Eduard Folayang's mixed martial arts career is now in peril after dropping another loss to rival Shinya Aoki in ONE on TNT IV on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

His third loss in a row, Folayang submitted to his fellow ONE lightweight titlist in the first round in their trilogy bout.

Aoki, known for his grappling, pulled Folayang into the ground with around three minutes left in the opening round and caught Folayang's feet.

Though the Filipino was able to defend himself for a good amount of time, Aoki was able to lock his arm with less than a minute left in the bout.

Aoki would then catch Folayang with the arm bar and the latter would tap out not long after.

Folayang continued his unfortunate slump with five losses in his last six fights.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am ace Jackie Buntan was able to stay undefeated in ONE Championship after a majority decision over Ekaterina Vandaryeva earlier in the night.