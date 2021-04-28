ESPORT
Doncic, Mavs steamroll Warriors; Timberwolves win anew
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles during the game against the Golden State Warriors on April 27, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NOAH GRAHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made easy work of the Golden State Warriors 133-103, in a game that had play-in tournament ramifications at the in Chase Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Doncic tallied 39 points in a virtually wire-to-wire victory over Curry and the Warriors.

An opening quarter where the Mavs outscored the Warriors 36-12 blew the game wide open for Dallas, which led led as much as 43 points in the meeting.

The win put the Mavs a game clear of the seventh-ranked Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Warriors slipped to 31-31 and cling to the 10th spot in the West.

Teams ranked seventh to 10th in their respective conferences will participate in a play-in tournament after the regular season to determine the final two playoff teams.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged victorious over the Houston Rockets, 114-107, in a battle of already eliminated teams.

Fresh from back-to-back wins against league leaders Utah Jazz, the Wolves won their third straight game for their 19th win of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the victory.

In the other game, the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a 39-point performance by Jaylen Brown in a 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics.

Darius Bazley had a double-double in the win for the Thunder with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

