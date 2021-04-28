ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Kiradech gets crack at Valspar Championship following Hatton's withdrawal
Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand
Getty Images

Kiradech gets crack at Valspar Championship following Hatton's withdrawal

(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 11:16am

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat will make his debut appearance at the Valspar Championship starting on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) following the withdrawal of England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

Kiradech was first reserve for the tournament at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida on Tuesday and the late entry will provide the Thai star with another boost to try and turn his season around after missing five cuts in six tournaments so far on the PGA Tour in 2021.

Taking over from Hatton’s slot in the starting sheet following a positive COVID-19 result, Kiradech will now feature the opening two rounds alongside Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

Last week, the 31-year Thai partnered Arjun Atwal of India at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans but endured a shortened week following rounds of 71 and 79 in the team competition.

With the Tour moving into the second half of its 2020-21 Season, Kiradech knows he needs to start playing well again to retain his PGA Tour card for next season. He currently lies in 184th place on the FedExCup points list, with the Top-125 at the end of the Regular Season in August keeping their playing rights and qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. So far, his best finish this season was a tied 11th result at the Bermuda Championship in November.

Other leading Asians teeing up include Korea’s Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An and China’s Xinjun Zhang. Korean veteran star K.J. Choi, who is a two-time winner at Innisbrook, will also compete alongside World No. 1 and FedExCup No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Olympic Gold Medallist Justin Rose.

England’s Paul Casey, who became the first man to win the tournament back-to-back in 2018-2019, will chase a hat-trick of victories this week. The Valspar Championship was not held last year due to COVID-19.

GOLF PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PBA import at home in Asia
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Former San Miguel Beer import Dez Wells has found a home in the Chinese Basketball Association where he’s called Xiaolong or “Little Dragon” but if there’s a chance to return to the PBA someday,...
Sports
fbfb
Mayweather to face YouTuber star Logan Paul in boxing exhibition
Mayweather to face YouTuber star Logan Paul in boxing exhibition
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Originally scheduled for February 20 but was later postponed, the bout will now take place on June 6 (June 7, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
Japanese towns, cities withdraw as Olympics hosts
April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Hundreds of Japanese towns and cities have been forced to rethink plans to host Olympic teams because the coronavirus will prevent public appearances and require costly safety measures.
Sports
fbfb
Folayang itching to face Aoki for 3rd time
Folayang itching to face Aoki for 3rd time
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Both former ONE lightweight titlists, Folayang and Aoki have had a storied rivalry with both fighters taking a win each, which...
Sports
fbfb
PBA seeks palace support
By Olmin Leyba | April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
The PBA is turning to Malacañang to try to save a two-conference season that can’t seem to get off the ground amid the raging pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Doncic, Mavs steamroll Warriors; Timberwolves win anew
Doncic, Mavs steamroll Warriors; Timberwolves win anew
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Doncic tallied 39 points in a virtually wire-to-wire victory over Curry and the Warriors.
Sports
fbfb
Nets book playoff berth with Raptors win
Nets book playoff berth with Raptors win
1 hour ago
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to punch...
Sports
fbfb
Kalei joins Puerto Rico League
Kalei joins Puerto Rico League
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
F2 Logistics stalwart Kalei Mau will not make it to the Philippine national volleyball team tryouts this week due to an upcoming...
Sports
fbfb
Backdoor entry for Sarno possible
Backdoor entry for Sarno possible
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno, the new toast of Philippine weightlifting, may still make the Tokyo Olympics in July as a wildcard.
Sports
fbfb
Molina can&rsquo;t get Indiana&rsquo;s nod
Molina can’t get Indiana’s nod
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Chanelle Molina has been waived by the Indiana Fever, ending her bid to become the first Filipina player in the WNBA.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with