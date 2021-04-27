ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Injured in training camp, Chanelle Molina waived by WNBA team
Chanelle Molina with the Norrkoping Dolphins in Sweden
Norrkoping Dolphins/Instagram

Injured in training camp, Chanelle Molina waived by WNBA team

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Molina’s road to the WNBA has suffered another setback.

This after she was waived by the Indiana Fever in the second day of training camp on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

It was revealed in her Instagram stories that she suffered an ankle injury during the camp, which led to her being cut from the roster.

Molina was part of a 20-woman lineup in the camp that was hoping to nab one of the 12 roster spots for the regular season.

A product of Washington State University, she went undrafted out of college and played for the Norrkoping Dolphins in Sweden.

She then signed a historic training camp contract with the Fever in February.

BASKETBALL WNBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story
play
Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story
2 days ago
Jefferson Codera was once a jeepney barker working the streets of Cebu. Now, he has his own NBA championship ring.
Sports
fbfb
Nets flaunt firepower
Nets flaunt firepower
11 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his return from a three-game injury absence as the Brooklyn Nets solidified their hold on...
Sports
fbfb
Perils of boxing in South Africa
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 27, 2021 - 12:00am
In the history of pro boxing involving Filipinos in South Africa, the alarming trend of losing by a hometown decision or not getting paid or both is causing GAB chairman Baham Mitra sleepless nights.
Sports
fbfb
Nadal still king of Barcelona Open
Nadal still king of Barcelona Open
11 hours ago
Rafael Nadal saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, on Sunday and claim a 12th Barcelona...
Sports
fbfb
Skai’s the limit for Sotto
By Joaquin Henson | April 25, 2021 - 12:00am
It made perfect sense for Smart Communications to pick 7-3 rising basketball star Kai Sotto as a brand ambassador.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Didal pursues Olympics slot
Didal pursues Olympics slot
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipina skateboarder Margie Didal flew to the United States to join a pair of Tokyo Olympics qualifying competitions starting...
Sports
fbfb
Catantan misses trip to Tokyo
Catantan misses trip to Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan fell short of a trip to Tokyo as she settled for the bronze medal in the Asia Oceania Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
Williams inks max deal with TNT
Williams inks max deal with TNT
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga officially welcomed fancied Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams to the fold over a month after picking him fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Talisay faces Dumaguete
Talisay faces Dumaguete
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
MJAS Zenith-Talisay, on track toward sweeping the elimination round, takes on Dumaguete while Tubigon Bohol shoots for a second...
Sports
fbfb
PSC ready to overcome budget woes
PSC ready to overcome budget woes
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is bracing for bigger expenditures with several national sports associations expected to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with