Didal heads to US for Olympic qualifying tourneysÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina skateboarder Margie Didal recently left the country and flew to the United States to join a pair of Tokyo Olympics qualifying competitions starting with the Iowa Dew Tour slated May 7 to 23 in Des Moines.

From there, the Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist will fly to Rome, Italy to plunge into action in the World Championship 2021 where she has a chance qualify outright to Tokyo in July if she ends up finishing in the top three.

“We wish Margie Didal well,” said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez during yesterday’s online media briefing.

Even if the 21-year-old Didal will not be able to finish in the top three in Rome, she is still on course of making the Olympic cut assuming she maintains or improves on her current world ranking of No. 14 since the top 20 will earn berths.

She is eyeing to join gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in Tokyo set from July 23 to August 8.

Before Des Moines, Didal will train and compete in some pocket tournaments in California.

Another Filipino Olympic hopeful, Kiko Francisco, will join Didal in Des Moines but the latter will be the country’s lone bet in Rome.