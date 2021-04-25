Filipino NBA camp trainer to aspiring coaches, trainers: Be dedicated

MANILA, Philippines — Before he was a beloved part of the Golden State Warriors training camp family in California, Cebu-born skills trainer Jefferson Codera encountered a lot of challenges in his life.

Growing up in a less-fortunate household, Codera had no formal education in his craft today — no sports medicine degree, no college diploma.

But he was still able to reach his dream of being a mentor to basketball players both in the US and the Philippines.

Through pure grit and determination, Codera had hurdled all the bumps life had thrown at him, all the while keeping his two feet firm on the ground.

Speaking at Home Base's recent episode, the now-USA Basketball licensed coach gave his advice to those who are pursuing the same dream as his.

That if he -- someone who was short of giving up on living a life with basketball — was able to achieve what he has done, more people like him could do it too.

"Kung gusto mong gawin yung [gusto mo], trabahuhin mo yung potential mo," said Codera.

"Wag mo isipin yung pera muna, yung pera darating yun... Maraming mga tao na pera kaagad, wag muna. Isipin mo yung pagtulong sa bata," he added.

Codera himself practices what he preaches, volunteering for two years at the Warriors training camp before formally signing a contract that would compensate him for the work he had done.

For Codera, the important thing was what he could do for the kids. He said that this dedication to the craft would eventually lead to all the opportunities you could possibly want.

"Doon ka makikita ng mga magpapaturo sa iyo na magaling pala ito, iba itong turo niya," he said.

He also reminded those pursuing dreams to be true to who they are, because if basketball is for them, it will come back to them — as it did for him.

"Dedicate yourself, [find] passion in yourself, at magtiwala ka sa sarili mo," said Codera.

"Isipin mo na makakatulong ka sa iba, at masaya ka kung saan sila mararating. Just be who you are, sipag ka lang. Kung para sa'yo iyan, para sa'yo iyan," he added.

Codera, who often comes home to Cebu to hold free basketball clinics to indigent kids in his community, is currently back in the US as he prepares for another run with the Warriors training camp in June.