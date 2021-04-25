ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Kai improved a lot, but still not 'NBA ready', says Norman Black
Norman Black (L) recently commented on Kai Sotto's readiness to go to the NBA
Kai improved a lot, but still not 'NBA ready', says Norman Black

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2021 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Bolts head coach Norman Black has shared his two cents on how Kai Sotto's NBA dream has been shaping up.

A former NBA player himself with a short stint with the Detroit Pistons back in 1980, Black shared a few pointers on what the 7-foot-3 big man can do more to get closer to his ultimate goal.

"Definitely Kai has improved a lot. From his high school days at Ateneo up to this point, he has become a much stronger player, a much more aggressive player," Black said on Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday.

"[But] I'm not sure whether he's ready for the NBA at this moment. I think he still has to improve more... He has to become a little bit more powerful around the basket," he added.

Black likened Sotto's ideal play in the NBA to be like the Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, who had a good outside shot — that or a more traditional center who is great underneath the basket.

"He's gonna be out there stretching the floor like a Porzingis or somebody along those lines, a guy who can consistently hit the three. Or, he has to be able to hold his own better underneath the basket," said Black.

When it comes to serving his national team duties against Asia teams, Black believes that Sotto is already at an elite level at this part of the world and can already give a huge advantage to Gilas Pilipinas in regional competitions.

"Here in the Philippines, for the national team? Oh, he would be a great help. I hope he can join the team... He will give us a really good chance of being a powerhouse in this aprt of the world," said Black.

"At this level in Asia, he would be a difficult player to deal with. I can tell you that much from what I saw in practice. And he's only gonna get better," he added.

Sotto recently committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup and the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers to be held in the following months.

This as he also juggles a new commitment after recently signing a multi-year contract with the Adeliade 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League.

