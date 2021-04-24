Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story

MANILA, Philippines — Jefferson Codera was once a jeepney barker working the streets of Cebu. Now, he has his own NBA championship ring.

Get to know the story behind Codera, known as the "Man of a Million Drills, " as he recalls his struggles and how basketball continued to intertwine with his destiny on the latest episode of Philstar: Home Base.

You can also listen to the show in audio format on Spotify.