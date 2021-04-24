ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story

(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jefferson Codera was once a jeepney barker working the streets of Cebu. Now, he has his own NBA championship ring.

Get to know the story behind Codera, known as the "Man of a Million Drills, " as he recalls his struggles and how basketball continued to intertwine with his destiny on the latest episode of Philstar: Home Base.

You can also listen to the show in audio format on Spotify.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate did not renew partnership with Nike
Why Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate did not renew partnership with Nike
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Since the death of the Laker legend, Vanessa has reportedly expressed frustration regarding the exclusivity of Nike Kobe products,...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto: G League Ignite taught me to be a pro
Kai Sotto: G League Ignite taught me to be a pro
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Now with a new destination in mind with his contract with the Adelaide 36ers, Sotto bared the learnings he took from the developmental...
Sports
fbfb
Curry, Warriors blow out injury-hit Nuggets; Clippers win fourth straight
Curry, Warriors blow out injury-hit Nuggets; Clippers win fourth straight
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by a 32-point performance by Stephen Curry, the Warriors reached .500 anew with an even 30-30 slate.
Sports
fbfb
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena sidelined with knee injury
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena sidelined with knee injury
By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
San-en on Saturday announced the Filipino import's unavailability before their first match with Osaka at the Toyahashi City...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Asian boxing tiff postponed in India
Asian boxing tiff postponed in India
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson, however, said the organizing Asian...
Sports
fbfb
New Ginebra jersey promo to help farmers, fishermen
New Ginebra jersey promo to help farmers, fishermen
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Ginebra San Miguel Inc. encouraged the public to support their newest jersey collection promo that aims to help farmers and...
Sports
fbfb
Nets hold on to edge Celtics and regain first place in East
Nets hold on to edge Celtics and regain first place in East
10 hours ago
Even though they were missing Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets still managed to lead for most of the contest and regain...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto aims to inspire Filipino youth as new Smart brand ambassador
Kai Sotto aims to inspire Filipino youth as new Smart brand ambassador
10 hours ago
Having been associated with the brand since his high school days, Sotto makes for an ideal partner for the communications...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala trains with French tennister Caroline Garcia
Alex Eala trains with French tennister Caroline Garcia
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Garcia, 27, has seven singles and six doubles titles on the WTA tour. She also won the Grand Slam Doubles title in the 2016...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with