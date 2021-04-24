Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 8:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Jefferson Codera was once a jeepney barker working the streets of Cebu. Now, he has his own NBA championship ring.
Get to know the story behind Codera, known as the "Man of a Million Drills, " as he recalls his struggles and how basketball continued to intertwine with his destiny on the latest episode of Philstar: Home Base.
You can also listen to the show in audio format on Spotify.
