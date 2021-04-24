ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena sidelined with knee injury
Thirdy Ravena
B.League

NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena sidelined with knee injury

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena suffered another setback in his Japan B. League stint with a nagging knee injury that will sideline him in San-en NeoPhoenix’s back-to-back games this weekend against Osaka.

San-en on Saturday announced the Filipino import's unavailability before their first match with Osaka at the Toyahashi City Gym. The game was being played at press time.

“Thirdy will miss this round due to an injury on his left knee. Although this is a difficult situation, we appreciate your support,” said the NeoPhoenix on Ravena’s injury he first felt earlier this month against Ryukyu.

Ravena on March 30 just came back from a hand injury that kept him at bay for nearly three months after also missing some time last year due to COVID-19.

It is still unclear how long Ravena will be out this time.

Good for averages of 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, Ravena’s absence is expected to deal blow to San-en that is already down at 19th place of the B. League with a paltry 12-42 slate.

BASKETBALL THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate did not renew partnership with Nike
Why Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate did not renew partnership with Nike
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Since the death of the Laker legend, Vanessa has reportedly expressed frustration regarding the exclusivity of Nike Kobe products,...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto: G League Ignite taught me to be a pro
Kai Sotto: G League Ignite taught me to be a pro
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Now with a new destination in mind with his contract with the Adelaide 36ers, Sotto bared the learnings he took from the developmental...
Sports
fbfb
Nets hold on to edge Celtics and regain first place in East
Nets hold on to edge Celtics and regain first place in East
5 hours ago
Even though they were missing Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets still managed to lead for most of the contest and regain...
Sports
fbfb
New Ginebra jersey promo to help farmers, fishermen
New Ginebra jersey promo to help farmers, fishermen
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Ginebra San Miguel Inc. encouraged the public to support their newest jersey collection promo that aims to help farmers and...
Sports
fbfb
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena sidelined with knee injury
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena sidelined with knee injury
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
San-en on Saturday announced the Filipino import's unavailability before their first match with Osaka at the Toyahashi City...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Asian boxing tiff postponed in India
Asian boxing tiff postponed in India
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson, however, said the organizing Asian...
Sports
fbfb
New jersey, same old fire for Kings
New jersey, same old fire for Kings
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra will sport a new “One Ginebra Nation” jersey but will carry the same old fire when it tries to...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero to feast on Cuban
Casimero to feast on Cuban
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Arroz a la Cubana is a popular rice dish among Filipinos and MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday WBO bantamweight...
Sports
fbfb
There’s still no stopping Aquastars
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 24, 2021 - 12:00am
The MJAS Zenith-Talisay Aquastars claimed another victim in their hot roll in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup yesterday, dominating the Tabogon Voyagers, 104-75, to stay unbeaten at the Alcantara Civic...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks drub Sixers; Davis rusty in return
Bucks drub Sixers; Davis rusty in return
17 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks avoided a third consecutive loss with...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with