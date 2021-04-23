Cash incentives await podium finishers in Asian weightlifting tilt

MANILA, Philippines – For their heroics, Filipino weightlifters in the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan headed by double gold medalist Vanessa Sarno will receive cash incentives and “special attention” as they steer toward qualifying to the next two Olympic editions in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

“We will give these young outstanding people special attention for Paris and LA,” said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez. “And based on our laws, they would receive cash incentives.”

Ramirez was referring to Republic Act 10699 or the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act where it gives P500,000 for a gold for Asian-level competitions and qualifying events for world-level games like the Olympics.

The 17-year-old Sarno took home two gold medals and a silver in the 71-kilogram division, which is worth only P500,000 since her event gives only one medal per weight class.

Elreen Ando, 22, had two silver and a bronze and will receive P250,000 while Kristel Macrohon, 24, snared two bronzes and will earn P100,000.

Hidilyn Diaz, who have trained non-stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in contrast, will not receive anything since she only wound up fourth although it was enough to clinch her a fourth trip the quadrennial event.

And Ramirez vowed to fully support these rising stars as they shoot for qualification to the next editions of the Summer Games in 2024 in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles.

“It was a very impressive and outstanding performance by these probinsyana, one from, Cebu (Ando), one from Bohol (Sarno) and one from Zamboanga (Macrohon). Priority sports na talaga naming ang weightlifting,” said Ramirez.