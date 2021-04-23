ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Cash incentives await podium finishers in Asian weightlifting tilt
From left: Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and Kristel Macrohon

Cash incentives await podium finishers in Asian weightlifting tilt

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines – For their heroics, Filipino weightlifters in the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan headed by double gold medalist Vanessa Sarno will receive cash incentives and “special attention” as they steer toward qualifying to the next two Olympic editions in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

“We will give these young outstanding people special attention for Paris and LA,” said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez. “And based on our laws, they would receive cash incentives.” 

Ramirez was referring to Republic Act 10699 or the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act where it gives P500,000 for a gold for Asian-level competitions and qualifying events for world-level games like the Olympics.

The 17-year-old Sarno took home two gold medals and a silver in the 71-kilogram division, which is worth only P500,000 since her event gives only one medal per weight class.

Elreen Ando, 22, had two silver and a bronze and will receive P250,000 while Kristel Macrohon, 24, snared two bronzes and will earn P100,000.

Hidilyn Diaz, who have trained non-stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in contrast, will not receive anything since she only wound up fourth although it was enough to clinch her a fourth trip the quadrennial event.

And Ramirez vowed to fully support these rising stars as they shoot for qualification to the next editions of the Summer Games in 2024 in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles.

“It was a very impressive and outstanding performance by these probinsyana, one from, Cebu (Ando), one from Bohol (Sarno) and one from Zamboanga (Macrohon). Priority sports na talaga naming ang weightlifting,” said Ramirez.

ASIAN WEIGHTLIFTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA pioneer Dacula dies at 72
PBA pioneer Dacula dies at 72
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Dacula, who was part of the original Noritake (later named Mariwasa) team, died last April 7 due to cardiac arrest.
Sports
fbfb
Tab Baldwin: Australian NBL an 'excellent match' for Kai Sotto
Tab Baldwin: Australian NBL an 'excellent match' for Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With Sotto being 7'3", the NBL becomes an ideal place to develop his skills to become NBA calibre as he works with the Adelaide...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' James wants accountability; Trump vents anger at NBA star
Lakers' James wants accountability; Trump vents anger at NBA star
4 hours ago
NBA star LeBron James deleted a Twitter post regarding the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Black girl in his home state...
Sports
fbfb
'Double jackpot' for Australia-bound Kai Sotto
'Double jackpot' for Australia-bound Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto's upcoming trip to "Down Under" to play for Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League...
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Ineligible&rsquo; Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
‘Ineligible’ Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Only having graduated High School earlier this month, Sotto was deemed ineligible by the NBA Players' Association since he...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Road to WNBA starts for Hawaii-born Filipina Chanelle Molina
Road to WNBA starts for Hawaii-born Filipina Chanelle Molina
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Molina, a product of Washington State University, will battle it out for 12 roster spots in the camp beginning Sunday (Monday,...
Sports
fbfb
Gin Kings to rock new 'One Ginebra Nation' jerseys
Gin Kings to rock new 'One Ginebra Nation' jerseys
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra may be sporting a new “One Ginebra Nation” jersey in the upcoming PBA Season 46 but nothing has...
Sports
fbfb
Korean duo An and Im Keen to impress at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Korean duo An and Im Keen to impress at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2 hours ago
Korea’s Byeong Hun An wants his partner Sungjae Im to simply be himself at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans starting...
Sports
fbfb
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Sixers; Davis looks rusty in Lakers return
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Sixers; Davis looks rusty in Lakers return
2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks avoided a third consecutive loss with...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey now available for pre-order
Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey now available for pre-order
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Fans of Kai Sotto can now pre-order his official Adelaide 36ers jersey.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with