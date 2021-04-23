ESPORT
Road to WNBA starts for Hawaii-born Filipina Chanelle Molina
This manipulated photo shows Hawaii-born Filipino Chanelle Molina in an Indiana Fever uniform
WNBA/Indiana Fever

Road to WNBA starts for Hawaii-born Filipina Chanelle Molina

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hawaii-born Filipina Chanelle Molina will begin her quest to become the first-ever full-blooded Filipina in the WNBA when training camp begins for the Indiana Fever.

Molina, a product of Washington State University, will battle it out for 12 roster spots in the camp beginning Sunday (Monday, Manila time) with 19 other hoopers.

Fever coach Marianne Stanley will use the training camp as a basis for her 12-woman roster in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Hilo native signed the training camp contract with Indiana last February after going undrafted out of college in 2020.

Joining Molina in the training camp are Fever roster carryovers Julie Allemand, Lauren Cox, Kathleen Doyle, Lavander Jantel, Taira McCowan, Kelsey and Tiffany Mitchell, and Victoria Vivians.

Prior to her training camp contract with the Fever, Molina was playing in a professional league in Sweden with the Norrkoping Dolphins.

She posted the norms of 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the Dolphins to a 14-7 record in the Basketligan dam.

