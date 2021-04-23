ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Kristel Macrohon bags double bronze in Asian weightlifting tilt
Kristel Macrohon
Facebook/PHI Weightlifting

Kristel Macrohon bags double bronze in Asian weightlifting tilt

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Kristel Macrohon is the latest Filipina weightlifter to bring home medals from the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Macrohon won two bronze medals in the women's 76kg category to bring Team Philippines' medal haul to 11.

The 24-year-old clinched her two podium finishes with a total of 225kg lift and her 125kg clearance in the clean and jerk.

She failed to take a medal in the snatch where she lifted 99kg.

Apart from Macrohon, Mary Flor Diaz, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando have hauled medals for the Philippine team.

The three lifters had three medals each for a total of nine apart from Macrohon's double bronze.

Olympian Hidilyn Diaz, meanwhile, failed to get a medal in the 55kg category earlier this week but clinched her fourth straight Olympic slot in the process.

