PBA pioneer Dacula dies at 72
Luke Dacula
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA piooner Luke Dacula, who later became known as Luke Dator, recently passed away. He was 72.

Dacula, who was part of the original Noritake (later named Mariwasa) team, died last April 7 due to cardiac arrest.

The Noritake squad was among the founding franchises in Asia's first pro hoops league in 1975.

Dacula himself played in the first-ever game in PBA history where his team won, 101-98.

The league expressed its condolences to Dacula's family on Thursday.

Dacula played for the Porcelainmakers until 1978 then suited up for the first-ever team of the Gilbey's Gin franchise which later evolved into Barangay Ginebra.

His pro career would unfortunately be cut short when a leg injury would end his play in 1981.

Dacula was a product of Southwestern University.

BASKETBALL PBA
