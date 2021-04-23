Aquastars repeat over Mariners

MANILA, Philippines — The MJAZ Zenith Talisay Aquastars stretched their unblemished run to six games in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup following a 97-65 repeat win over the Tubigon Bohol Mariners yesterday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Ex-PBA gunner Val Acuña fired 14 points on four treys in only 15 minutes of play as Talisay opened its second-round campaign on a high note to strengthen place atop the six-team field.

Patrick Cabahug and Jaymar Gimpayan uncorked 13 markers apiece while Jhaymo Eguilos added 11 in the Aquastars’ repeat conquest of the Mariners after a historic 104-66 win in the Vismin Super Cup’s inaugural game last April 9.

Talisay even trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but pulled away in the third period, unleashing a 28-6 salvo to secure another blowout win after routing opponents in the first round by an average margin of 21.4 points.

Jonathan Ibarra had 16 points for the Mariners, who failed to sustain the momentum of an early breakaway.

Joseph Marquez and Narciso Llagas combined for 27 points.