ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Aquastars repeat over Mariners

John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The MJAZ Zenith Talisay Aquastars stretched their unblemished run to six games in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup following a 97-65 repeat win over the Tubigon Bohol Mariners yesterday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Ex-PBA gunner Val Acuña fired 14 points on four treys in only 15 minutes of play as Talisay opened its second-round campaign on a high note to strengthen place atop the six-team field.

Patrick Cabahug and Jaymar Gimpayan uncorked 13 markers apiece while Jhaymo Eguilos added 11 in the Aquastars’ repeat conquest of the Mariners after a historic 104-66 win in the Vismin Super Cup’s inaugural game last April 9.

Talisay even trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but pulled away in the third period, unleashing a 28-6 salvo to secure another blowout win after routing opponents in the first round by an average margin of 21.4 points.

Jonathan Ibarra had 16 points for the Mariners, who failed to sustain the momentum of an early breakaway.

Joseph Marquez and Narciso Llagas combined for 27 points.

VISMIN CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Ineligible&rsquo; Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
‘Ineligible’ Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Only having graduated High School earlier this month, Sotto was deemed ineligible by the NBA Players' Association since he...
Sports
fbfb
'Double jackpot' for Australia-bound Kai Sotto
'Double jackpot' for Australia-bound Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto's upcoming trip to "Down Under" to play for Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League...
Sports
fbfb
Players, coaches understand PBA pay-slash move
Players, coaches understand PBA pay-slash move
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes and Barangay Ginebra counterpart Tim Cone perfectly understood PBA’s hard decision to impose a...
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn&rsquo;s heir on the rise
Hidilyn’s heir on the rise
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Philippine weightlifting has a rising star in teenage sensation Vanessa Sarno.
Sports
fbfb
Talisay wins 6th straight in VisMin Super Cup
Talisay wins 6th straight in VisMin Super Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
The MJAZ Zenith Talisay Aquastars stretched their unblemished run to six games in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Aquastars repeat over Mariners
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The MJAZ Zenith Talisay Aquastars stretched their unblemished run to six games in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup following a 97-65 repeat win over the Tubigon Bohol Mariners yesterday at the Alcantara...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am striker takes on Vandaryeva at ONE on TNT IV
April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan is making her return to the circle at “ONE on TNT IV.”
Sports
fbfb
KAP declares April kite month
April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The Kite Association of the Philippines , with close to 100 members nationwide, has declared April as National Kite month to raise awareness to its being part of Filipino culture and tradition.
Sports
fbfb
Why blame GAB
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Critics went on a rampage in the bash wagon to lash out at the Games and Amusements Board in the wake of the recent outrageous game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.
Sports
fbfb
Suns escape as Embiid&rsquo;s 85-foot toss rattles out
Suns escape as Embiid’s 85-foot toss rattles out
1 hour ago
Chris Paul scored a team high 28 points as the Phoenix Suns escaped Philadelphia with a 116-113 NBA win on Wednesday after...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with