Fil-Am striker takes on Vandaryeva at ONE on TNT IV

(The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan is making her return to the circle at “ONE on TNT IV.”

The California-based 23-year-old striker has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects on the ONE Super Series roster, after an impressive outing in her last fight against the highly regarded Wondergirl Fairtex.

Buntan is looking to further establish herself as a top contender as she takes on Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva at ONE on TNT IV, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 28. The event will air on US prime time, available on Bleacher Report, B/R Live, and TNT.

“My family is beyond proud and excited for me to compete on ONE’s TNT show. Being signed to martial arts’ biggest stage is one thing, but adding the factor of competing on a live TNT show, they are ecstatic and almost in shock that my dreams are coming to fruition,” said Buntan.

“I feel completely honored and grateful for the opportunity to be on ONE’s fourth show that will be aired on TNT! Being born and raised in the United States, I’m excited for my friends and family and all the other American fans,” Buntan also said.

can get a taste of what ONE Championship has to offer.”

Buntan made her ONE Super Series debut against Wondergirl earlier this year, winning by wide unanimous decision in a fairly one-sided affair. The victory opened up a lot of doors for the 23-year-old, especially introducing her to fans in the Philippines, where her family is originally from.

Buntan is thankful for the amount of support she has received from fans and media alike.

“There have been so many articles and coverage from so many news outlets in the Philippines that have shown nothing but love and support. It definitely adds to my confidence, not only as a fighter, but as a person. Having the nation of the Philippines rocking with me and supporting me just proves to me that I can make people excited and proud just by doing what I love to do,” said Buntan.

“Being able to represent my bloodline and heritage means the world to me. Being a Filipino-American competing in ONE Super Series is a great opportunity for me to not only chase after my dreams as a fighter, but also to open doors for the younger generation and prove that through hard work and resilience, you can make the life you want for yourself.”

“ONE on TNT IV” is the fourth and final installment of the “ONE on TNT” event series for the month of April. In the main event of “ONE on TNT IV,” reigning ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang will defend his title against former foe Vitaly Bigdash.

Also on the card, Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez makes a quick turnaround and returns to the Circle.

