Talisay wins 6th straight in VisMin Super Cup

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – The MJAZ Zenith Talisay Aquastars stretched their unblemished run to six games in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup following a 97-65 repeat win over the Tubigon Bohol Mariners Thursday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Ex-PBA gunner Val Acuña fired 14 points on four treys in only 15 minutes of play as Talisay opened its second-round campaign on a high note to strengthen place atop of the six-team Visayas leg.

Patrick Cabahug and Jaymar Gimpayan uncorked 13 markers apiece while Jhaymo Eguilos added 11 more in the Aquastars’ mastery of the Mariners after a historic 104-66 win in the Vismin Super Cup’s inaugural game last April 9.

Talisay even trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but pulled away in the third period, unleashing a 28-6 salvo to secure another blowout win after routing opponents in the first round by an average winning margin of 21.4 points.

Jonathan Ibarra had 16 points for the Mariners, who failed to sustain a 41-30 start over unbeaten Talisay.

Joseph Marquez and Narciso Llagas threw in a combined 27 points but still weren’t enough as Tubigon Bohol remained winless at 0-6.

