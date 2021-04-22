Jovelyn Gonzaga forgoes slot in national team tryouts

MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga has begged off from her slot at the indoor volleyball national team tryouts, she announced on Wednesday.

On Instagram, the 29-year-old hitter announced her decision after being named to the list of invitees for the team's tryouts to be held in Subic later this month.

According to the Ilongga, she is bidding indoor volleyball goodbye for now as she seeks to pursue a "new route".

"Thank you indoor volleyball! That was a great journey with you," wrote Gonzaga on her Instagram story.

"For now, it's time for me to take a new route," she added.

Gonzaga has been a mainstay for the national team since 2015 before she suffered a career-changing injury in 2017.

She would return to the court two years later, winning three club championships and making a comeback to the national team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

While Gonzaga is reportedly considering trying out for the women's beach volleyball team, she has yet to confirm this as her next endeavor.

The indoor national team tryouts are slated on April 28 to 30. Mainstays Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, Jia Morado, Aby Marano and Majoy Baron banner the 120-strong contingent of players for both indoor and beach volleyball.