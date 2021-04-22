ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Torre, Laylo, Paragua top fan voting for PCAP All-Star Game
This undated photo shows Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre.
STAR/File

Torre, Laylo, Paragua top fan voting for PCAP All-Star Game

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines – The plaudits never seem to stop for Grandmaster Eugene Torre. 

The elder statesman of Philippine chess has the distinction of being the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Draft and now, he too has been overwhelmingly selected by the fans to participate in the upcoming PCAP All-Star Game slated on May 2.

Joining Philippine chess’ Living Legend Torre in the fan vote are other Grandmasters Darwin Laylo of Pasig, Joey Antonio of Iloilo and Mark Paragua of Camarines, who will compete in top board play.

Other players selected via fan voting are Roland Salvador, Rudy Ibanez, Cromwell Sabado, Ferdinand Palermo and Sherily Cua of Pasig, Ellan Asuela, Ronald Llavanes, Virgen Gil Ruaya, and Carlo Lorena of Camarines, and Cherry Ann Meija of Iloilo.

Top-rated Board players selected by the coaches and owners for the North All-Stars — which will be coached by Laguna’s Dr. Fred Paez — include GM Rogelio Barcenilla and Austin Jacob Literatus of Laguna, Ino Sadorra of Manila, Oliver Barbosa of San Juan, Paulo Bersamina and Jem of Caloocan and Rolando Nolte of Rizal.

Their South Top Board counterparts include Nelson Mariano III and Randy Sagarra of Negros, Merben Roque of Cordova, Chito Garma of Zamboanga, Erwin Retanal of Cebu, Catherine Perena-Secopito of Palawan and Vince Alaan of Surigao. The South All-Stars will be coached by Engineer Jojo Buenaventura of Camarines. 

For the Lady Players, joining Cua for the North are Jan Jodilyn Fronda of San Juan, Michaela Concio of Quezon and Karen Enriquez of Laguna. 

The South Lady Players, complementing Meija are Bernadette Galas of Cordova and Rowelyn Joy Acedo of Negros.

Aside from Sabado and Palermo for the homegrown boards of the North, Grandmaster John Paul Gomez, of Laguna, Genghis Imperial and Deniel Causo of Manila and Mari Joseph Turqueza of Rizal will also see action.

The Southern homegrown boards will have fan votes Llavanes and Ruaya joined by Joel Pimentel of Negros Zulkifar Sali of Zamboanga, Jason Bandal of Negros, Ariel Potot of Cordova and Mikee Suede of Palawan.

The first-ever PCAP All-Star Game will be over 14 boards (six top-rated, two Ladies, two seniors, and four homegrowns) in blitz and rapid sets. Armageddon over five boards will be played if teams are level after one set each.

According to PCAP commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria, all players must be fielded even in just one blitz match.

