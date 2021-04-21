ESPORT
US-bound Kobe Paras thanks UP after foregoing final year
Kobe Paras
UAAP

US-bound Kobe Paras thanks UP after foregoing final year

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras has bid farewell to the UP Fighting Maroons with just one year of playing for State U.

This as he prepares for a second crack at a basketball career in the US, signing with EastWest Private -- who coincidentally handles NBL commit Kai Sotto.

But Paras didn't leave the UP community hanging, expressing his parting shots to a school that embraced him with "open arms".

The second-generation basketball star took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his experience with the Maroons.

"Only 1 reason why I went to UP. Because my dad went there and he's a living legend 'cause of what he did for that school. UP you welcomed me with open arms," wrote Paras.

"I'm grateful for everything!! To my coaches, my teammates, management, sponsors, & the amazing fans, Thank you!," he added.

In his one year with the Maroons, Paras bagged a Mythical Five citation in a season that saw UP clinch their second straight Final Four stint after missing out for more than a decade prior.

Paras posted norms of 17.42 points and 5.67 rebounds per game in the Maroons jersey.

Philstar
