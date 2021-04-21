Invitees for national volleyball tryouts in Subic bared

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will hold a three-day national team tryouts in a bubble environment later this month in Subic, according to PNVF president Ramon Suzara.

Tryouts for the men’s and women’s volleyball teams are set on April 28 and 29 at the Subic Gym, while those for the men’s and women’s beach volleyball squads are scheduled on April 30 at the Subic Tennis Courts.

Suzara said invitations were to 40 women and 40 men for , as well as the volleyball tryouts, while 20 women and 20 men were given the call for beach volleyball.

"The PNVF is currently prioritizing its elite/high-performance initiatives through the National Team Commission," Suzara said. “The national team will be focusing on the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in December.”

The athletes, coaches, organizers and officials involved in the will undergo RT-PCR tests 48 hours before the tryouts with a guaranteed turnaround time of 24 hours.

Suzara and PNVF Secretary General Donaldo Caringal and Medical Commission head Dr. Jose Raul Canlas met with Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority officials and Philippine Red Cross officers at the Subic Gym on Monday to finalize health and safety protocols.

“These tryouts are needed in order for the athletes to be at their optimal condition prior to key competition events this year,” Suzara said.

National coaches Arthur “Odjie” Mamon (volleyball women) Dante Alinsunurin (volleyball men), Paul Jan Doloiras (beach volleyball women) and Rhovyl Verayo (beach volleyball men) will supervise the tryouts.

Here are the invitees in the tryouts:

Women's Volleyball

Setters – Rhea Dimaculangan (PLDT), Kim Fajardo (F2 Logistics), Alohi Robins (Cignal HD), Jia Morado (Creamline), Jasmine Nabor (Chery Tiggo), Kamille Cal (NU).

Outside Hitters – Alyssa Valdez (Creamline), Myla Pablo (PetroGazz), Kalei Mau (F2 Logistics), Ces Molina (PetroGazz), Kat Tolentino (Choco Mucho), Faith Nisperos (Ateneo), Ivy Lacsina (NU), Michaela Belen (NU), Angel Canino (DLSU).

Opposite – Jovelyn Gonzaga (Army), Mylene Paat (Chery Tiggo), Dindin Santiago (Chery Tiggo), MJ Philips (Sta. Lucia), Kim Kianna Dy (F2 Logistics), Eya Laure (UST/Chery Tiggo), Alyssa Solomon (NU), Alleliah Malaluan (DLSU).

Middle Blocker – Aby Maraño (F2 Logistics), Risa Sato (Creamline), Jaja Santiago (Chery Tiggo/Ageo Medics), Majoy Baron (F2 Logistics), Dell Palomata (Air Force), Ria Meneses (PetroGazz), Bea de Leon (Choco Mucho), Maddie Madayag (Choco Mucho), Marist Layug (PLDT), Imee Hernandez (UST), Thea Gagate (DLSU), Lorene Toring (AdU).

Libero – Dennise Lazaro (Choco Mucho), Dawn Macandili (F2 Logistics), Kath Arado (PetroGazz), Jennifer Nierva (NU), Bernadette Pepito (UST).

Men's Volleyball

Setter – Jessie Lopez (Air Force), Kim Dayadante (Go for Gold), Ish Polvorosa (Cignal), Josh Retamar (NU/Sta. Elena).

Outside Hitters – Mark Alfafara (PLDT), Marck Espejo (Cignal), Dan Aldrin Garnica (USPF), Bryan Bagunas (Go for Gold), Alden Dave Cabaron (SWU), John Ashley Jacob (University of Mindanao-Davao), Nico Almendras (NU/Sta. Elena), Noel Kampton (DLSU), Leo Aringo (NU), Louie Ramirez (Perpetual), Alche Gupiteo (UST), Jian Matthew Salarzon (Bacolod), Jomar Candelario (UB).

Opposite – John Vic de Guzman (PLDT), Ysay Marasigan (Cignal), Mark Enciso (IEM), Joeven dela Vega (Navy), Jao Umandal (PLDT), Banjo Mondero (NU/Sta. Elena), John Mark Ronquillo (DLSU), Leodie Vitente (SLU).

Libero – Jack Kalingking (Navy), Ricky Marcos (Go for Gold), Manuel Sumanguid (Cignal).

Women's Beach Volleyball

Sisi Rondina (Creamline), Bernadeth Pons (Creamline), Dij Rodriguez (Creamline), Dzi Gervacio (Creamline), Alexa Polidario (Abanse Negrense), Babylove Barbon (UST), Jackie Estoquia (Sta. Lucia), Milena Alessandrini (UST), DM Demontaño (Sta. Lucia), Princess Robles (NU), Honey Grace Cabansay (UST), Jennifer Cosas (Abanse Negrense), Jovelyn Gonzaga (Army), Jozza Cabalsa (Air Force), Mylene Paat (Chery Tiggo), Jannine Navarro (Chery Tiggo), Tin Tiamzon (F2 Logistics), Javen Sabas (PUP), Gen Eslapor (UST), Mer Jauculan (UST).

Men's Beach Volleyball

Jude Garcia (Creamline), Jaron Requinton (Creamline), Anthony Arbasto (Creamline), Edwin Tolentino (Air Force), Ranran Abdilla (Creamline), Ronald Umang-it (Mapua), Joven Camaganakan (IEM), AJ Pareja (Creamline), Jade Becaldo (Cebu), Calvin Sarte (Davao), James Pecaña (PLDT), Jason Uy (Army), Greg Dolor (Navy), Philip Bagalay (Creamline), KR Guzman (General Santos), Joshua Miña (EAC), Reuben Inaudito (Air Force), Kurl Rosete (Navy), James Buytrago (Creamline).

Beach Volleyball Juniors

Women – Justine Jazareno, Roma Mae Doromal, Kathrina Epa, Kizil Doren, Grydelle Joanice Matibag, Althea Marie Bacalanos, Maria Megan Gumban, Samantha Maranan.

Men – Pol Salvador, Rancel Varga, Dominique Gabito, Alexander Cabatuan, Jefter Guerrero, Efraem Dimaculangan, Amil Pacinio, Mar Angelo de Lara, Jay Rack Dela Noche, Eugene Gloria.