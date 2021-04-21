Elreen Ando nabs three medals in Asian weightlifting tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Elreen Ando clinched three medals for Team Philippines in the ongoing 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Ando, who competed in the women's 64kg division, took two silver and one bronze medal to bring the Philippines' medal haul in the tilt to six following Mary Flor Diaz' three silvers on Monday.

The Filipina weightlifter went second after tallying a combine 213kg, behind first placer Wen-Huei Chen of Chinese Taipei who lifted 228kg.

She also pulled off a bridesmaid finish in the clean & jerk with 119kg, and dropped to third in snatch with 94kg.

Earlier in the competition, Olympian Hidilyn Diaz formalized her entry into the Tokyo Summer Games but failed to clinch a medal in the women's 55kg division.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist adds to the Philippines' contingent so far for the Games, joining gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Irish Magno.