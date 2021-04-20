ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Tagaytay, Taguig, Sta. Rosa offer to host SEAG-bound athletes

Tagaytay, Taguig, Sta. Rosa offer to host SEAG-bound athletes

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Three local government units (LGUs), including Tagaytay City where Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino is a Congressman, answered the call to support several sports preparing for the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November.

Tolentino on Tuesday said during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that he would serve as the godfather of not only cycling where he is the PhilCycling chief but kickboxing as well.

Also offering their service are Mayors Lino Cayetano of Taguig and Arlene Arcillas of Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“Called some friends who are passionate mayors and Sta. Rosa agreed to host 50 athletes while Taguig’s Lino Cayetano offered to take care of volleyball and table tennis,” said Tolentino. “Tagaytay, of course, will have cycling and possibly kickboxing.”

Several days ago, Philippine SEA Games chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez sounded the alarm to have godfathers from LGUs outside the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to host bubble training of SEA Games-bound athletes after their facilities in Manila and Pasig remained unavailable due to the spike of COVID-19 cases.

While Sta. Rosa, Taguig and Tagaytay are in the NCR Plus areas that are under MECQ, Tolentino said he would ask for special arrangements from the Inter-Agency Task Force and ask for their approval.

“Those hosting bubble training, sagot nila lahat yung accommodation, food and venue and I’m still talking to other LGUs baka makakuha hanggang dalawa, good na yun,” said Tolentino.

Pangasinan had also arranged a bubble training at the Narciso Ramos Complex for sepak takraw while other LGUs like Ormoc (fencing), Dumaguete (archery) and Zamboanga (weightlifting) have been doing camps for a month or two now.

The country’s top sports officials are targeting July 1 as the start training for SEA Games athletes while Tokyo qualifiers and hopefuls from boxing, taekwondo and karate have been training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna since January.

The SEA Games training was originally penciled on April 15 but was reset due to the global health malady.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP backs Kobe Paras&rsquo; decision to chase hoops dream in US
UP backs Kobe Paras’ decision to chase hoops dream in US
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am ace hopes FIBA changes rule
Fil-Am ace hopes FIBA changes rule
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra star Stanley Pringle said the other day he’s aware that under FIBA 5x5 eligibility rules, he can play...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets' Brown injured in assault, says team
Rockets' Brown injured in assault, says team
4 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault in Florida ahead of Monday's game (Tuesday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
GAB digs deeper into mess
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
No less than former NCR Police Office deputy regional director for operations Brig. Gen. Florendo Campo Quibuyen will lead the GAB investigation of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup scandal in Alcantara, Cebu where the speculation...
Sports
fbfb
Gretchen Ho named MVP Sports Foundation ambassador
Gretchen Ho named MVP Sports Foundation ambassador
23 hours ago
Ateneo volleyball icon Gretchen Ho has been appointed as the newest ambassador of the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu
R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
RiChessmasters (RCM) and Professional Chess Association of the Philippines teams Lapu Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Cordova...
Sports
fbfb
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
3 hours ago
Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial joins ABAP camp
Marcial joins ABAP camp
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Olympic middleweight qualifier Eumir Marcial is scheduled to arrive in Manila on a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Gretchen new face of MVPSF
Gretchen new face of MVPSF
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Ateneo volleyball icon Gretchen Ho has been appointed as the newest ambassador of the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation,...
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn goes for second &lsquo;lift of faith&rsquo;
Hidilyn goes for second ‘lift of faith’
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz will hope and pray for another “lift of faith” when she aims for the country’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with