R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – RiChessmasters (RCM) and Professional Chess Association of the Philippines teams Lapu Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Cordova Dagami Warriors have organized the 1st R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament, which will be held Saturday, April 24, at the Solea Mactan Resort inCebu.

“This tournament was organized to pay tribute to my father, R.B. Potot, who taught many Cebuano kids the game of chess back in the 1950s and 1960s,” said Ariel Potot, founder and CEO of RCM. 

Potot is also homegrown player for the Dagami Warriors, who finished eighth in the southern division and made the playoffs in the just-concluded All-Filipino tournament of PCAP.

“The 1st R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament is to continue his legacy and to give the young children of Cebu a chance to learn the game and even get an athletic scholarship,” added the RCM official. 

The Cebuano chess legend passed away due to natural causes this past February 2021.

Chimed in Naki Warriors team captain, National Master Merben Roque, “This is a big opportunity for us to play and identify the young talent in the Over the Board tournaments who can possibly be professional athletes who will also compete for the country.”

The Dagami Warriors’ team captain NM Edsel Montoya also related his excitement for the tournament, “Excited kami kasi ang tagal na namin hindi nakalaro ng actual chess board. Iba rin yung feeling na kaharap ang kalaro mo. Sana umpisa ulit nito ng marami pang laro.”

To register their participation in the tournament, interested parties should go to the Facebook page of Richessmasters where the details, links, and forms are available. It is first-come, first-served as the competition is limited to only 70 participants.

The tournament will be seven rounds Swiss played in 15 minutes and 10 second increments.

Cash prizes are as follows: champion (Php5,000), first runner-up (Php3,500), second runner-up (Php2,500); fourth placer (Php800.00), fifth placer (Php700), and sixth to 10th placers (Php500 each).

RCM was established by chess enthusiasts who want to make a difference in people’s lives through training, products, and programs designed to promote cognitive skills and critical thinking for children and adults.

The R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament is sponsored by Richess Masters, Barkadahan and Solea Mactan Resort.

