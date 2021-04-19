Talisay stakes unbeaten record vs Tabogon in VisMin  cagefest

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off a narrow win last week, unbeaten MJAS Zenith Talisay is keen on getting back to its dominant ways against Tabogon for a chance to complete a first-round sweep of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

The Aquastars (4-0) dive into action at 3 p.m. against the Voyagers (2-2), eyeing to keep a stranglehold of the top spot heading into the crucial second round.

KCS-Mandaue (2-1) and Lapu-Lapu (2-1) then clash at 7 p.m. in the battle for solo second in the six-team Visayas leg of the upstart league.

Talisay bulldozed its way to its three straight wins by an average winning margin of 26.0 points before settling for a nine-point victory against a shorthanded yet resilient Lapu-Lapu squad last Saturday.

Against Tabogon this time, the wards of coach Mike Reyes want to see their old fiery forms in a bid for perfection that would serve them good in the pivotal second round.

“We’re working on our consistency on defense then our concepts sa offense,” he said, tasking veterans Paolo Hubalde, Patrick Cabahug and Jhaymo Eguilos to lead their attack.

But Tabogon, led by seasoned big man Arvie Bringas, is out to spring surprises amid a tall order riding on a huge 86-78 win over Dumaguete that pushed them to solo fourth place at .500 mark.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu will continue to miss the services of standouts Reed Juntilla, Jojo Tangkay, Monbert Arong, Ferdinand Lusdoc, and Dawn Ochea, who were suspended the rest of the first round, against full-strength Mandaue.