Tatum, Curry battle as Celtics win over Warriors
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors on April 17, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics came back from 16 points down to beat the Golden State Warriors, 119-114, at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry scored 44 and 47 points, respectively, in a game that saw Boston take over in the clutch to mount the comeback win.

A 3-pointer by Marcus Smart put the Celtics on top 111-109, with 1:16 ticks left in the game.

While a tip-in by Kevon Looney once again put the game on deadlock, back-to-back buckets by Tatum and Kemba Walker put the Celtics five ponts clear.

Curry kept things interesting after hitting a difficult 3-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to two, 116-114, with 18.1 left in the game.

But Tatum would sink two more free throws padded their lead to a two-possession advantage.

Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook posted his seventh straight triple-double with the Washington Wizards' 121-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

In the other games, the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-96.

Nikola Vucevic tallied 25 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Memphis Grizzlies, for their part, got past the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-115, behind Grayson Allen's 26 points.

The San Antonio Spurs also took a win after beating the Phoenix Suns, 111-85.

