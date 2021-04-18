Tatum, Curry battle as Celtics win over Warriors
MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics came back from 16 points down to beat the Golden State Warriors, 119-114, at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).
Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry scored 44 and 47 points, respectively, in a game that saw Boston take over in the clutch to mount the comeback win.
A 3-pointer by Marcus Smart put the Celtics on top 111-109, with 1:16 ticks left in the game.
While a tip-in by Kevon Looney once again put the game on deadlock, back-to-back buckets by Tatum and Kemba Walker put the Celtics five ponts clear.
Curry kept things interesting after hitting a difficult 3-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to two, 116-114, with 18.1 left in the game.
But Tatum would sink two more free throws padded their lead to a two-possession advantage.
Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook posted his seventh straight triple-double with the Washington Wizards' 121-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.
In the other games, the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-96.
Nikola Vucevic tallied 25 points and seven rebounds in the win.
The Memphis Grizzlies, for their part, got past the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-115, behind Grayson Allen's 26 points.
The San Antonio Spurs also took a win after beating the Phoenix Suns, 111-85.
