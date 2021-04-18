With Mitchell sidelined, Jazz fall to Lakers in overtime

LOS ANGELES — The Jazz, who have the league's best record at 42-15, were without Donovan Mitchell and several of their other starters when they dropped a 127-115 overtime decision to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Saturday afternoon (Sunday, Manila time).

Starters Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr and Derrick Favors sat out to get some added rest after the short turnaround from Friday's contest.

"We're missing four pretty important guys," Jazz guard Joe Ingles said. "For most of the game, we did a pretty good job. We were one stop away from winning the game."

Andre Drummond scored a team-high 27 points as the Lakers got back into the win column with the victory over the Jazz in front of crowd of 1,700.

It was just the second game the Lakers have played at Staples Center since California relaxed its rules on spectators attending sporting events.

Dennis Schroder tallied 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 25 points, draining five threes.

"We clicked on all cylinders and we didn't allow adversity to get us out of our game," Drummond said. "The chemistry is getting there."

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points. Ersan Ilyasova finished with 20 points, shooting six of eight from the three-point line.

The Lakers, who improved to 4-1 in overtime games this season, were missing their two biggest stars in Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Davis was sidelined in February with a calf injury and a right Achilles tendon problem. He has been cleared for "full on-court activity" and is expected to return soon. James is recovering from a high ankle sprain.

The two teams play again on Monday at Staples Center.