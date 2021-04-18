ESPORT
Ko takes the crown, Saso settles for joint sixth in Lotte Championship
Yuka Saso of the Philippines plays her second shot on the second hole during the final round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 17, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ko takes the crown, Saso settles for joint sixth in Lotte Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina golf ace Yuka Saso just couldn't get it done in the fourth and final round of the Lotte Championship in Kapolei, Hawaii, finishing joint sixth on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Saso, who went into the final round in solo third, faltered early and wounded up with -2 on the day to drop to a total of -19.

Former World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand ended up with the crown after holding on to the lead she took from Saso in the third round with a -28 finish.

The 19-year-old Saso looked in contention for her first LPGA crown when she had a halfway lead on Thursday (Friday, Manila).

But a shaky start in the third round where she dropped four bogeys in the front nine gave Ko the space to overtake her.

USA's Nelly Korda, who Saso was trailing heading into the final round, finished joint second with -21.

