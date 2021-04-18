ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Miko Eala lone bright spot anew for Penn State vs Michigan
Miko Eala
Penn State Tennis

Miko Eala lone bright spot anew for Penn State vs Michigan

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Miko Eala was the lone victor anew for the Penn State Nittany Lions when they faced No. 30 Michigan, 4-1, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Eala made easy work of Patrick Maloney in his singles assignment, 6-4, 6-2, to give the Lions a point in the Big Ten matchup.

The 18-year-old freshman, however, couldn't translate the win over to the doubles side where he fell with teammate Sam Bossem.

Eala and Bossem couldn't catch a break against Maloney and Nick Beaty of Michigan, 6-0.

The tennister out of the Rafa Nadal Academy seems to excel at Singles assignments more with his win over Maloney marking his 10th Singles win of the season out of 15 matches played.

Meanwhile, Eala only has four wins in 10 outings in Doubles.

Penn State currently has a 6-9 record this year.

Eala and the Lions finish their regular season when they face Michigan State on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Home Base': Fil-Am Jarod Lucas reminisces Elite Eight run with OSU Beavers
play
'Home Base': Fil-Am Jarod Lucas reminisces Elite Eight run with OSU Beavers
15 hours ago
Lucas, born to a Filipino mother, shares his experience in helping the Beavers to an Elite Eight finish on Philstar: Home...
Sports
fbfb
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The cager's sibling Renzo narrated what his brother was truly like, and branded the allegations against his brother as u...
Sports
fbfb
Pringle’s agent a pro’s pro
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra star Stanley Pringle said the other day his basketball journey wouldn’t have taken off without the guidance of his agent Ben Pensack.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz take down Pacers in Clarkson return but lose Mitchell to injury
Jazz take down Pacers in Clarkson return but lose Mitchell to injury
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Mitchell's exit coincided with Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson's return to action after missing four straight ga...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament
By Edgar De Castro | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (4.5) faces American Fabiano Caruana (3.5) while Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi (4.5) clashes with Dutchman Anish Giri (3.5) in crucial match-ups as the long-awaited resumption of the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SBP investigating VisMin Cup controversy too, sanctions to be handed down
SBP investigating VisMin Cup controversy too, sanctions to be handed down
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The farcical game between the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders - Lapu-Lapu saw botched free throws and missed wide-open...
Sports
fbfb
Saso slips to solo 3RD
Saso slips to solo 3RD
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After a hot 64-64 start, Yuka Saso slowed down with a one-under 71 Friday to find herself down by four against new leader...
Sports
fbfb
Vaccine for athletes coming soon
Vaccine for athletes coming soon
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Tokyo-bound Filipino athletes and those still seeking Olympic berths may get the COVID-19 vaccine next month, to be followed...
Sports
fbfb
Romero: Game fixing tarnishes image of Philippine sports
Romero: Game fixing tarnishes image of Philippine sports
11 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero said players, coaches and officials involved in the controversial VisMin Super Cup match between...
Sports
fbfb
Diaz, pals get big lift from PSC
Diaz, pals get big lift from PSC
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
In pursuit of the country’s first Olympic gold, the Philippine Sports Commission has continuously bankrolled the campaign...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with