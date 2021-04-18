Miko Eala lone bright spot anew for Penn State vs Michigan

MANILA, Philippines — Miko Eala was the lone victor anew for the Penn State Nittany Lions when they faced No. 30 Michigan, 4-1, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Eala made easy work of Patrick Maloney in his singles assignment, 6-4, 6-2, to give the Lions a point in the Big Ten matchup.

The 18-year-old freshman, however, couldn't translate the win over to the doubles side where he fell with teammate Sam Bossem.

Eala and Bossem couldn't catch a break against Maloney and Nick Beaty of Michigan, 6-0.

The tennister out of the Rafa Nadal Academy seems to excel at Singles assignments more with his win over Maloney marking his 10th Singles win of the season out of 15 matches played.

Meanwhile, Eala only has four wins in 10 outings in Doubles.

Penn State currently has a 6-9 record this year.

Eala and the Lions finish their regular season when they face Michigan State on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).