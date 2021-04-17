ESPORT
'Home Base': Fil-Am Jarod Lucas reminisces Elite Eight run with OSU Beavers

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jarod Lucas of the Oregon State Beavers is one of seven Fil-Am cagers who saw action in the recently concluded March Madness.

Lucas, born to a Filipino mother, shares his experience in helping the Beavers to an Elite Eight finish on Philstar: Home Base.

The episode can also be streamed on Spotify.

