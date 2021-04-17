Talisay fends off Lapu-Lapu to stay undefeated in VisMin cagefest

MANILA, Philippines — MJAS Zenith Talisay survived a scare from the short-handed but gritty ARQ Builders – Lapu-Lapu squad, 84-75, to stay unbeaten in the Chooks-to-Go – Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last) Saturday night at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Jhaymo Eguilos tallied seven of his 18 points in the last two minutes as the Aquastars marched on to their fourth straight win to solidify hold of the top spot in the six-team Visayas Leg.

Patrick Cabahug had 17 points on four treys while Paolo Hubalde listed a near 16-7-9 triple-double to backstop Eguilos in Talisay’s first single-digit win after blowout victories in the first three games.

Up against an inspired Heroes squad missing six players to suspensions, Talisay stayed calm before unleashing a 16-2 killer run in the waning minutes for an 80-69 cushion heading home.

Four players finished in double figures for Lapu-Lapu bannered by Vincent Minguito with 13 points. Jerick Cañada also impressed with 10 markers and 15 dimes.

The Heroes missed the services of suspended aces Reed Juntilla, Jojo Tangkay, Dawn Ochea, Monbert Arong, Ferdinand Lusdoc and Rendelle Senining but stood their ground and even took a 67-64 lead midway through the final canto.

Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup suspended the said players earlier this week following a controversial match with Siquijor, which had been expelled from the league since then.