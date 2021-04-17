Pinoy weightlifters tip off Asian meet, Hidilyn competes Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines will begin its quest for an impressive outing in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Mary Flor Diaz, cousin of 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, will tip off the action for the Pinoys when she competes in the Women's 45kg Final later today at 4:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Manila time).

She will be followed by Ellen Rose Perez when she clashes with her opponents in the 49kg Final at 7:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. in Manila).

Hidilyn, who is set to formalize her entry to the Tokyo Olympics with this tournament, will see action Sunday at 4:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Manila) as she seeks to rule the Women's 55kg Final.

Earlier on Sunday, John Fabuar Ceniza will compete in the Men's 61kg B Groups at 9:00 a.m. (12:00 nn, Manila time).

Five other Filipino weightlifters will also see action in the competition after this weekend.

Margaret Colonia (59kg), Elreen Ando (64kg), Vanessa Sarno (71kg), Kristel Macrohon (76kg) and John Dexter Tabique (96kg) wrap up the Philippine contingent in the Uzbekistan tilt which will run until April 25.