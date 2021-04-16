ESPORT
Michael Jordan to induct Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame
Michael Jordan being guarded by Kobe Bryant
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – It all comes full circle for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the former is expected to be the presenter of the latter's posthumous induction to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported the latest announcement from the Hall on Thursday (early Friday, Manila time).

It has become a tradition for Hall of Famers to be inducted by someone already in the elite group, and Jordan is the perfect choice for the late Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion was transparent from the start that he had patterned his game after Jordan, and the pair was also close personally.

During the memorial for Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna back in February last year, Jordan detailed his relationship with the late basketball star and called him his "little brother".

"He (Kobe) wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be, and as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be," said Jordan on that night in Staples Center.

Bryant and the rest of the Class of 2020 will be inducted next month. 

