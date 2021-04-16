ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Boston thrashes short-handed Lakers as Davis nears return
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 15, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
ADAM PANTOZZI / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Boston thrashes short-handed Lakers as Davis nears return

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics routed the Los Angeles, 121-113, as fans were welcomed back at the Staples Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Leaning on a 40-point performance from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics controlled the whole game in the wire-to-wire victory that saw Boston lead by as much as 27 points early in the fourth salvo.

Five other Celtics players also scored in double figures in the lopsided win.

The loss for the Lakers comes as injured big man Anthony Davis moved closer to his return to the hard court.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that the star forward has already been cleared for "full on-court activity".

The Lakers have been without both Davis and LeBron James since March 20 as they are now fifth place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton had an almost perfect night of 10-of-11 shooting from the field for 26 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Devin Booker, for his part, chipped in 23 points.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire
WATCH: Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
It looks like Philippine basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto is continuing to receive high-caliber training months removed from...
Sports
fbfb
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The cager's sibling Renzo narrated what his brother was truly like, and branded the allegations against his brother as u...
Sports
fbfb
Root of the problem
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Controversy has wracked the Pilipinas VisMin Cup’s inaugural season, barely a week old, and the consolation is the damage isn’t irreparable particularly as it came sooner than later.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka bombs away birdies
Yuka bombs away birdies
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Yuka Saso delivered a red-hot opening-round performance in the LPGA Lotte Championship in Oahu, Hawaii on Wednesday, firing...
Sports
fbfb
Nets' Aldridge retires due to irregular heartbeat
Nets' Aldridge retires due to irregular heartbeat
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The 35-year-old, who is most prominent for his nine-year stay with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2006 to 2015, played his...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
E-Gilas seeks redemption, domination in return to FIBA Esports Open
E-Gilas seeks redemption, domination in return to FIBA Esports Open
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 minutes ago
E-Gilas Pilipinas likes its chances to complete sweet revenge even against additional challengers in the Southeast Asian Conference...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan to induct Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame
Michael Jordan to induct Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
It has become a tradition for Hall of Famers to be inducted by someone already in the elite group, and Jordan is the perfect...
Sports
fbfb
Boston thrashes short-handed Lakers as Davis nears return
Boston thrashes short-handed Lakers as Davis nears return
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Leaning on a 40-point performance from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics controlled the whole game in the wire-to-wire victory that...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks down Hawks with balanced attack as Giannis eases way back from injury
Bucks down Hawks with balanced attack as Giannis eases way back from injury
2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return from a six-game injury absence as the Milwaukee Bucks used a balanced...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers star Davis cleared for full practice in injury rehab
Lakers star Davis cleared for full practice in injury rehab
2 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis is moving closer to a return from a calf and Achilles tendon injury, with coach...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with