WNBA-bound Chanelle Molina shows off Indiana Fever gear
This manipulated photo shows Hawaii-born Filipino Chanelle Molina in an Indiana Fever uniform
WNBA/Indiana Fever

WNBA-bound Chanelle Molina shows off Indiana Fever gear

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 9:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Hawaii-born Filipino Chanelle Molina is battle-ready for her training camp stint with WNBA team Indiana Fever.

A product of Washington State University (WSU), Molina showed off her Fever gear on Instagram on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) — coinciding with the WNBA draft where Charli Collier was picked No. 1 overall.

Molina signed a training camp contract with the 2012 WNBA champions in February after an impressive pro stint in Sweden with the Norrkoping Dolphins.

The Hilo-born hooper averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists with the Dolphins en route to a 14-7 record in the Basketligan dam.

Prior to that, she posted norms of 15.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.5 boards in her final year with the WSU Cougars.

She went unselected out of college in the 2020 WNBA draft, which prompted her to play in Sweden.

If she lands a spot on the roster in the team this season, she will become the first full-blooded Pinay in the WNBA.

