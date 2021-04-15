ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo reminisces pandemic-hit senior year in high school

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — It may not have been the most ideal of situations, but US NCAA-bound women's basketball player Ella Fajardo made the most out of her senior year in high school.

Fajardo's final year at Gil St. Bernard High School was greatly affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as it was all around the globe during the health crisis.

But the Fairleigh Dickinson University commit looked at the bright side of things, with her team still being able to play a handful of games in a condensed season.

Knowing that it was not an opporunity given to everyone, Fajardo expressed her gratitude at having gotten the chance to play out her last year.

"I'm thankful that we had games, I had a lot of friends especially in New York who did not get to play their senior year at all," Fajardo said during the pilot episode of Philstar.com's Home Base.

"Senior year is supposed to be the best year, the year that you're supposed to be having the most fun," she continued.

The Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay looked back fondly on her experience, which, while shortlived, filled her with motivation going into her next chapter in basketball.

"Even with the given circumstances, like only having less than 15 games I thought I had a lot of fun," said Fajardo.

"Especially with the freshman coming up, they were really nice. They were buying into the system that we had and I guess knowing that I was committed, that this was my last year I just had so much fun in general," she added.

Though missing out on a proper senior year send-off at Gil St. Bernard because of the pandemic, Fajardo felt nothing but gratitude and wouldn't trade the experience for anything else.

"We won a lot of games [and] shocked a lot of people, I wouldn't have had it any other way," she said.

Fajardo is set to suit up for the FDU Knights as a freshman in the latter part of this year where she will compete in the Northeast Conference of Division I in the US NCAA.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire
WATCH: Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
It looks like Philippine basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto is continuing to receive high-caliber training months removed from...
Sports
fbfb
'Luka Magic': Doncic&rsquo;s circus 3-pointer lifts Mavs past Grizzlies
'Luka Magic': Doncic’s circus 3-pointer lifts Mavs past Grizzlies
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Luka Doncic hit a wild 3-pointer as the Dallas Mavericks escaped the Memphis Grizzlies, 114-113 at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena's late heroics not enough as San-En falls vs Ryukyu
Ravena's late heroics not enough as San-En falls vs Ryukyu
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After looking poised for an emphatic stunner over the second-ranked Ryukyu, NeoPhoenix committed three turnovers in the final...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao now has own Mobile Legends hero skin
play
Manny Pacquiao now has own Mobile Legends hero skin
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Called "Paquito", the skin, which took the MLBB team six months to produce, will last until September 15, 2021.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas target: Quick way back to training
Gilas target: Quick way back to training
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking for ways to get Gilas Pilipinas back in training following the confirmation...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
After humbling Phelps, Schooling seeks another stunner at Tokyo Olympics
After humbling Phelps, Schooling seeks another stunner at Tokyo Olympics
8 minutes ago
Singapore's Joseph Schooling famously upset the great Michael Phelps to win Olympic gold but he said "my biggest rival is...
Sports
fbfb
VisMin's Siquijor banned; Lapu-Lapu fined, suspended after controversial game
VisMin's Siquijor banned; Lapu-Lapu fined, suspended after controversial game
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The players and coaches of the whole Mystics, therefore, will not be able to compete in the VisMin Cup anymore, even under...
Sports
fbfb
WNBL players added to league executive committee
WNBL players added to league executive committee
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a bid to increase women empowerment and give a platform to its players, a total of nine women hoopers were named to the...
Sports
fbfb
PVL teams headed out of town for training
PVL teams headed out of town for training
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
PVL president Ricky Palou said there are plans by their member clubs to stage “bubble” training outside the areas...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG-bound athletes to begin training July 1
SEAG-bound athletes to begin training July 1
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Originally, the training was supposed to start yesterday but it was shelved after COVID-19 cases rose to alarming rate.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with