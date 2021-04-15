ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
WNBL players added to league executive committee
WNBL top pick Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet is one of the nine players named to the WNBL executive committee on Wednesday
WNBL

WNBL players added to league executive committee

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) has added players from its teams to the league's newly formed executive committee.

In a bid to increase women empowerment and give a platform to its players, a total of nine women hoopers were named to the committee.

The newly-formed WNBL Executive Committee held its first meeting through Zoom last Tuesday night. The meeting was held...

Posted by NBL-Pilipinas on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Among them was the top pick of the inaugural WNBL draft Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet of the Glutagence Glow Boosters.

Also joining her are Glutagence teammates Raiza Palmera-Dy, April Lualhati, Carol Sanggalang and Ays Hufanda.

Paranaque Lady Aces' Allana Lim and AJ Gloriani are among the players in the committee.

Rounding up the list of hoopers are Taguig Lady Generals' Marichu Bacaro and Karla Manuel.

NBL-Pilipinas executive vice president Rhose Montreal said that the move to add the players was to fulfill the league's goal of uplifting women in the sport.

"The WNBL is their league that is why if we want women empowerment, we must walk our talk," said Montreal.

Along with the players, other members of the committee include Montreal, Vice PResident for Basketball Operations Edward Aquino, Ambassador Kiefer Ravena, 3x3 commissioner Haydee Ong, deputy commissioner Armando Guevarra, and Girls Got Game founder Krizanne Ty.

The executive committee is set to oversee the Safeguarding, Disciplinary, Grievance, Scretariat, Ways and Means, and Technical committees of the league.

In its first-ever pro season, the WNBL is looking to hold not only 5-on-5 tournaments, but also 3x3 and 1v1.

League and team owners are set to meet early next week to discuss the final details of the season.

