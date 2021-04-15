PVL teams headed out of town for training

MANILA, Philippines — With training sessions stalled due to the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in NCR Plus, Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams are now going out of town to hold bubble training.

PVL president Ricky Palou said there are plans by their member clubs to stage “bubble” training outside the areas covered by the strict quarantine status that currently suspended practice sessions until the end of April.

Practices are only allowed in venues with more lenient status like general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ) statuses.

“There are teams looking at training in Subic or Clark,” said Palou.

This development came a day after the league reset its maiden professional season from next month to late June or early July, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves by that time.

Palou said the rescheduling would give their 12 squads more time to prepare.

The clubs seeing action are Creamline, Petro Gazz, Perlas Spikers, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure, Unlimited Athletes Club, Army, PLDT Fibr, Cignal, F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia Realty.