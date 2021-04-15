'Luka Magic': Doncicâ€™s circus 3-pointer lifts Mavs past Grizzlies

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic hit a wild 3-pointer as the Dallas Mavericks escaped the Memphis Grizzlies, 114-113 at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

An unbalanced Doncic sank the dagger 3-pointer as the shot-clock buzzer sounded and with just 1.8 ticks left in the game.

???? MAGICAL LUKA GAME-WINNER! ????



Luka Doncic beats the trap, puts up the floater from behind the arc and knocks down the #TissotBuzzerBeater to lift the @dallasmavs! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/eOqyEGMg7T — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021

Two botched free throws by Grayson Allen with 2.2 seconds remaining left the door ajar for the Mavs, which by then only trailed by two, 111-113.

Though Maxi Kleber found it difficult to inbound the ball in the final possession, he was able to find Doncic in between two defenders and made the unlikely game winner possible.

Doncic's game-winner capped off a 29-point performance for him as Dallas arrested a two-game slide after back-to-back losses at home.

Elsewhere, Reggie Jackson also converted on a game-winner as the Los Angeles Clippers avoided the upset axe against the Detroit Pistons, 100-98.

Though missing the services of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were able to log their seventh win in a row.

Jackson finished with a game-high 29 points along with winning shot to lead the Clippers to victory.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry scored 42 points in just three quarters in a 147-109 blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry hit eleven 3-pointers en route to his performance before sitting out the final 12 minutes of the game.

In the other games, the Washington Wizards drubbed the Sacramento Kings, 123-111, behind another triple-double from Russell Westbrook.

The former MVP had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in the win.

For their part, the Denver Nuggets made easy work of the Miami Heat after losing Jamal Murray to an ACL, 123-106.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks also tallied wins against the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively.

The Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers also logged wins in the day's matchups