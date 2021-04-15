ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Manny Pacquiao now has own Mobile Legends hero skin

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao has made Mobile Legends: Bang Bang history after becoming the only living person immortalized in the game's collection of hero skins.

Called "Paquito", the skin, which took the MLBB team six months to produce, will last until September 15, 2021.

Designers of the skin were in constant communication with Pacquiao's camp to create the final design and look of Paquito's new skin.

"Hundreds of photos of Manny were taken and collected to perfectly capture the in-game details," said William Mei, Marketing Manager of MLBB for the Philippines.

The fighting senator also expressed his delight in the partnership with such a popular game in the country.

"I feel very honored when Moonton approached me for this partnership," said Pacquiao.

As part of the launch, the game will have discounts for the skin on the first week since its launch on Tuesday as well as a number of online activities for the players to acquire the skin for free.

GAMING MANNY PACQUIAO MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Champ in the making
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 15, 2021 - 12:00am
There are 31 Filipinos in the rosters of champions and top 10 contenders of the world’s most prestigious governing bodies, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
From a little kid with big dreams in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, Scottie Thompson has come a long way. And yet, he’s...
Sports
fbfb
PVL opening reset to June or July
PVL opening reset to June or July
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The strict quarantine status, which will last until the end of this month, prevents all 12 teams from doing practice sessions...
Sports
fbfb
Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans
Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
From former world champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio and Geje Eustaquio, as well as...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ravena's late heroics not enough as San-En falls vs Ryukyu
Ravena's late heroics not enough as San-En falls vs Ryukyu
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
After looking poised for an emphatic stunner over the second-ranked Ryukyu, NeoPhoenix committed three turnovers in the final...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao now has own Mobile Legends hero skin
play
Manny Pacquiao now has own Mobile Legends hero skin
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Called "Paquito", the skin, which took the MLBB team six months to produce, will last until September 15, 2021.
Sports
fbfb
Paddlers, triathletes go for Tokyo berths
By Joey Villar | April 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipino Olympic hopefuls from canoe-kayak, triathlon and rowing brace for their respective qualifying tournaments 100 days before the start of the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Sports
fbfb
Canoe-kayak, triathlon, rowing bets begin hunt for Tokyo Olympic berth
Canoe-kayak, triathlon, rowing bets begin hunt for Tokyo Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Olympic hopefuls from canoe-kayak, triathlon and rowing brace for their respective qualifying tournaments for a shot at a...
Sports
fbfb
E-Gilas eyes to reassert might in FIBA Esports Open
E-Gilas eyes to reassert might in FIBA Esports Open
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
E-Gilas Pilipinas looks to reclaim its throne against five other nations in the Southeast Asian Conference as the FIBA Esports...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with