Manny Pacquiao now has own Mobile Legends hero skin

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao has made Mobile Legends: Bang Bang history after becoming the only living person immortalized in the game's collection of hero skins.

Called "Paquito", the skin, which took the MLBB team six months to produce, will last until September 15, 2021.

Designers of the skin were in constant communication with Pacquiao's camp to create the final design and look of Paquito's new skin.

"Hundreds of photos of Manny were taken and collected to perfectly capture the in-game details," said William Mei, Marketing Manager of MLBB for the Philippines.

The fighting senator also expressed his delight in the partnership with such a popular game in the country.

"I feel very honored when Moonton approached me for this partnership," said Pacquiao.

As part of the launch, the game will have discounts for the skin on the first week since its launch on Tuesday as well as a number of online activities for the players to acquire the skin for free.