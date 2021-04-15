PBA players blast VisMin Cup players over videos of controversial game

MANILA, Philippines — PBA players did not mince words when they spoke about the viral videos circulating on social media of a VisMin Super Cup game between Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor on Wednesday.

Controversy hounded the game after clips showed players botching wide open layups and badly missing free throws. The game was reportedly stopped midway due to a "power interruption" according to a press release by the league.

Per Quinito Henson of The STAR, the Games and Amusement Board promptly made an investigation into the incident resulting in the total ban of the Siquijor Mystics from the tournament while players from Lapu Lapu City possibly facing suspension.

GAB chairman Mitra said Siquijor has been banned from VisMin Cup & some Lapu Lapu players will be suspended in wake of farcical game that was called off at halftime in Alcantara Cebu yesterday—thorough probe will be made & charges may be filed—what a disgrace to game! — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) April 15, 2021

But the swift action of GAB did not stop the criticism from coming as clips of game play started to gain traction on social media.

Players like Paul Lee and Kiefer Ravena lambasted the actions showed by both teams and made points that not everyone was able to play the sport to earn a living during the health crisis.

LOOK: Basketball personalities react to viral videos of game play between Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor in the VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday.



The players blasted the way the teams were playing the game, demanding that they respect the sport | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/7Cg2JVqr1z — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 14, 2021

"Madaming player nawalan ng trabaho ngayong pandemic, at gustong gusto maglaro, kayo yung mga pinagpala para makapaglaro tapos ganyan," wrote Lee on his Instagram.

Ravena, for his part, also reminded younger players not to imitate what they saw in the game.

"Sana hindi tularan ng mga bata, lalo na sa Visayas at Mindanao kasi para sa kanila yang ligang yan," Ravena said.

PBA Season 45 Outstanding Rookie Aaron Black also shared his two cents on the issue, asking the players to "respect the game".

"So many people would kill to play basketball for a living, man. Respect the game," he said.

Nico Elorde of the NorthPort Batang Pier alluded to the same point on his twitter account.

"Respect the game, so the game will respect you," he said.

Even collegiate star Javi Gomez de Liano had some things to say to the viral videos.

"Respect the game! This is what gives us a living," he said.

Coaches also joined basketball players in lamenting the events on Wednesday.

Charles Tiu, head coach of Mighty Sports Philippines, said that what transpired between Lapu Lapu and Siquijor soured the reputation of basketball in the country.

And this?? They just make basketball in the Philippines look bad and downright disrespect the sport. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/UZKN1ZLzmZ — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) April 14, 2021

"They just make basketball in the Philippines look bad and downright disrespect the sport. Disgusting," Tiu wrote.

CSB Blazers head coach Ty Tang, meanwhile, called the actions of the game a mistake that the players would regret.

There’s always that stupid mistake that you Will regret for the rest of your life. #Vizmincup #respectthegame #CharacterMatters — TY Tang (@TYTang_11) April 14, 2021

"There's always that stupid mistake that you will regret for the rest of your life," Tang said.