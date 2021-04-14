ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Canoe-kayak, triathlon, rowing bets begin hunt for Tokyo Olympic berth

Canoe-kayak, triathlon, rowing bets begin hunt for Tokyo Olympic berth

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic hopefuls from canoe-kayak, triathlon and rowing brace for their respective qualifying tournaments for a shot at a spot in the Tokyo Games set 100 days from today.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Hermie Macaranas, silver medal winner Ojay Fuentes and John Paul Selencio are scheduled to leave the country early Saturday for the 2021 Canoe Slalom Asian Olympic Qualifier set April 30 to May 2 in Pattaya, Thailand.

For them to qualify, they need to win the event or rank No. 1 in Asia.

“This is our one last chance to qualify so our paddlers our giving it all and hoping against hope we’ll make it,” said national team coach Len Escollante, who is scheduled for COVID-19 testing with the rest of the team today.

Also eyeing Tokyo slots are Kim Mangrobang, Andrew Kim Remolino and Fernando Jose Casares, who will see action in the Asian Triathlon Championships, which will serve as the sport’s Olympic qualifying race set April 24-25 in Hatsukaichi, Japan.

Mangrobang, a 2019 SEAG double gold medalist, will come from Desmor, Portugal where she is currently training, Remolino from Cebu and Casares from Laguna.

Rower Melcah Jen Caballero, for her part, will spearhead the team of Joanie Delgaco, Cris Nievares, Zuriel Sumintac and Roque Abala competing in the Asia and Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta scheduled May 5-7 in Tokyo, Japan.

Of the country’s rowing bets, Caballero, a double gold medal winner in the 2019 SEAG, is the country’s best bet to land a Tokyo seat after a solid fourth place effort in the online 2021 World Indoor Rowing Championship last February.

All these athletes are seeking to join gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam in the quadrennial event.

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The camp, hosted by firm Fil-Am Nation Select, was graced by local volleyball player Cienne Cruz, who is currently in the...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
From a little kid with big dreams in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, Scottie Thompson has come a long way. And yet, he’s...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 17 points in the opening salvo, the Jazz outscored the Thunder in the third quarter 33-16 to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SEAG training may depend on COVID-19 vaccine
SEAG training may depend on COVID-19 vaccine
By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
If the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in the coming weeks, the country’s top sports officials may implement...
Sports
fbfb
E-Gilas eyes to reassert might in FIBA Esports Open
E-Gilas eyes to reassert might in FIBA Esports Open
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
E-Gilas Pilipinas looks to reclaim its throne against five other nations in the Southeast Asian Conference as the FIBA Esports...
Sports
fbfb
Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans
Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
From former world champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio and Geje Eustaquio, as well as...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine SEAG chief sets three-month training window
Philippine SEAG chief sets three-month training window
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
This timeline, according to the PBA legend, has been agreed upon by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
3 hours ago
The Olympic flame is on its way across Japan and athletes around the world are ramping up training, but 100 days before Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with