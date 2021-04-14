Young Team Lakay wards motivated by stable's 'world class' veterans

MANILA, Philippines — Jomar Pa-ac and Jhanlo Sangiao may just be starting their mixed martial arts career, but they are continuously being shaped by some of the best in the sport on an every day basis.

This as the two young wards are members of famed Baguio stable Team Lakay — which has produced more than a handful of world class and top calibre talents.

From former world champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio and Geje Eustaquio, as well as rising stars Lito Adiwang and Danny Kingad, there is no shortage of veteran talent within arms reach of Pa-ac and Sangiao.

As both are seeking to make a name for themselves, Pa-ac and Sangiao stressed how important it is to be part of such a storied MMA stable.

"Swerte ako kasi yung mga training partners ko is world class, mga champions sila," said Sangiao -- the 18-year-old son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

"Parang family kami, nagtutulungan kami, kapag may laban yung isa magtutulungan kami para madevelop yung skills niya," he added.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Pa-ac bared that not only their physical prowess, but more importantly their values outside of the cage have helped him to better himself.

"When it comes to handling defeat, nakikita ko sa mga seniors ko sa pagkatalo anduon parin yung fire sa kanila," said Pa-ac.

"Nakaka-inspire yung dedication nila sa training kasi kahit walang laro andun sila sa gym every day... Nakakainspire and nakaka-push to do the same," he added.

Pa-ac formerly fought for Bahrain-based promotion Brave CF while the second-generation fighter has yet to see action outside of the Team Lakay Championship.