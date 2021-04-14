ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance
Scottie Thompson
PBA Images

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 1:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – From a little kid with big dreams in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, Scottie Thompson has come a long way. And yet, he’s only about to reach greater heights across the archipelago.

Achieving another milestone in a young but already storied pro career, the Barangay Ginebra star is set to have his own shoe signature line following a deal with sneaker brand World Balance.

He followed the footsteps of PBA legend Philip Cezar as the first player to sign with the brand.

“Thompson caught our attention largely thanks to his court tenacity, rebounding prowess, and versatile play on both ends of the court, as well as his challenger mindset of grit and hard work, which makes him a natural fit for World Balance,” said CHG Global Inc., President Barny Chong.

“We are thrilled to add him to our WB family, and we can’t wait to collaborate with him in bringing an exclusive collection to the market.”

Only 27 years of age, the former NCAA MVP from Perpetual indeed has turned heads since entering the PBA as the Gin Kings’ 5th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Thompson has won a championship in each of his five seasons so far with the crowd darlings marked by All-Rookie Team, Most Improved Player, Finals MVP, Sportsmanship and Mythical Team citations along with multiple All-Star selections.

Buoyed by his unparalleled rebounding acumen, the 6-foot-1 guard has ascended as one of the brightest stars, not only for Ginebra, but in the entire PBA along the run.

There’s no way to go but up for Thompson, who also had stints with Gilas Pilipinas, and up next around the corner is his first signature shoe “in the near future” as assured by World Balance.

In the meantime, the do-it-all guard is expected to showcase WB’s world-class performance shoes, outfit and apparel starting in the upcoming PBA Season 46.

From a little kid with big dreams in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, Thompson has come a long way. And he’s about to come closer to all the Barangays near your — with his debut signature shoe.

“It was only just a dream. Scottie Thompson 1 (ST1) coming out soon. Thank You Lord,” Thompson beamed.

GINEBRA PBA SCOTTIE THOMPSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The camp, hosted by firm Fil-Am Nation Select, was graced by local volleyball player Cienne Cruz, who is currently in the...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala leaps 53 spots in world rankings
Alex Eala leaps 53 spots in world rankings
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is trusting the process in her relentless Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rise after jumping 53 notches anew...
Sports
fbfb
Waiting for GCQ
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s a waiting game for PBA teams gearing up for the coming 46th season and while Metro Manila remains under MECQ, there can still be no practices whatsoever, even individual workouts in limited batches that...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippine SEAG chief sets three-month training window
Philippine SEAG chief sets three-month training window
By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
This timeline, according to the PBA legend, has been agreed upon by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
45 minutes ago
The Olympic flame is on its way across Japan and athletes around the world are ramping up training, but 100 days before Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After trailing by as much as 17 points in the opening salvo, the Jazz outscored the Thunder in the third quarter 33-16 to...
Sports
fbfb
Matsuyama&rsquo;s triumph will inspire gains for Asian golf, say players
Matsuyama’s triumph will inspire gains for Asian golf, say players
1 hour ago
Hideki Matsuyama’s historic triumph in becoming the first Japanese winner at the Masters Tournament will spark immediate...
Sports
fbfb
Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves
Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves
2 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a thumping defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers with a one-sided...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with