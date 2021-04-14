Ginebra's Scottie Thompson gets signature shoe line with World Balance

MANILA, Philippines – From a little kid with big dreams in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, Scottie Thompson has come a long way. And yet, he’s only about to reach greater heights across the archipelago.

Achieving another milestone in a young but already storied pro career, the Barangay Ginebra star is set to have his own shoe signature line following a deal with sneaker brand World Balance.

He followed the footsteps of PBA legend Philip Cezar as the first player to sign with the brand.

“Thompson caught our attention largely thanks to his court tenacity, rebounding prowess, and versatile play on both ends of the court, as well as his challenger mindset of grit and hard work, which makes him a natural fit for World Balance,” said CHG Global Inc., President Barny Chong.

“We are thrilled to add him to our WB family, and we can’t wait to collaborate with him in bringing an exclusive collection to the market.”

Only 27 years of age, the former NCAA MVP from Perpetual indeed has turned heads since entering the PBA as the Gin Kings’ 5th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Thompson has won a championship in each of his five seasons so far with the crowd darlings marked by All-Rookie Team, Most Improved Player, Finals MVP, Sportsmanship and Mythical Team citations along with multiple All-Star selections.

Buoyed by his unparalleled rebounding acumen, the 6-foot-1 guard has ascended as one of the brightest stars, not only for Ginebra, but in the entire PBA along the run.

There’s no way to go but up for Thompson, who also had stints with Gilas Pilipinas, and up next around the corner is his first signature shoe “in the near future” as assured by World Balance.

In the meantime, the do-it-all guard is expected to showcase WB’s world-class performance shoes, outfit and apparel starting in the upcoming PBA Season 46.

“It was only just a dream. Scottie Thompson 1 (ST1) coming out soon. Thank You Lord,” Thompson beamed.