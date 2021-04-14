Loman laments ONE debut postponement after testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been a thorn on the side of some of the athletes.

And former Brave CF bantamweight champ Stephen Loman wasn't an exception as his debut fight with new promotion ONE Championship was postponed after he and stablemate Lito Adiwang both contracted the malady weeks before their scheduled bouts.

Loman was supposed to lock horns with top bantamweight contender John Lineker in ONE on TNT IV in April 28 (April 29, Manila time).

The Team Lakay ward lamented the wasted opportunity to showcase his skills, especially considering that he was already deep in preparations.

"For the past few months we have been preparing physically, mentally and spiritually for us to be able to stay on top and win the fight. Eagerness excitement and hope to make each and everyone of you proud heped us to keep going," wrote Loman on social media.

"Unfortunately, these goals and feelings have to be adjourned. Circumstances that are out of our control are inevitable," he said.

Loman and Adiwang were set for excting bouts, with the latter facing the top-ranked strawweight in the world Jarred Brooks.

While the postponement of their fights is definitely a setback, Loman promised to keep on working as soon as he recovers to continue to be ready for his elusive ONE Championship debut when the time comes.

"Despite this situation, I will still continue to work hard and nurture my well-being in order to take my future fights on the next level," he said.

Loman and Adiwang's stablemate Eduard Folayang, meanwhile, gets to push on with his fight come ONE on TNT IV but with a different opponent.

The former ONE lightweight champion will face off with fellow former titlist Shinya Aoki in a third bout.