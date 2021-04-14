ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Loman laments ONE debut postponement after testing positive for COVID-19
Stephen Loman
Instagram

Loman laments ONE debut postponement after testing positive for COVID-19

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been a thorn on the side of some of the athletes.

And former Brave CF bantamweight champ Stephen Loman wasn't an exception as his debut fight with new promotion ONE Championship was postponed after he and stablemate Lito Adiwang both contracted the malady weeks before their scheduled bouts.

Loman was supposed to lock horns with top bantamweight contender John Lineker in ONE on TNT IV in April 28 (April 29, Manila time).

The Team Lakay ward lamented the wasted opportunity to showcase his skills, especially considering that he was already deep in preparations.

This April was supposedly my debut fight in the One Championship ring. For the past few months, we have been preparing...

Posted by Mark Stephen Loman on Sunday, April 11, 2021

"For the past few months we have been preparing physically, mentally and spiritually for us to be able to stay on top and win the fight. Eagerness excitement and hope to make each and everyone of you proud heped us to keep going," wrote Loman on social media.

"Unfortunately, these goals and feelings have to be adjourned. Circumstances that are out of our control are inevitable," he said.

Loman and Adiwang were set for excting bouts, with the latter facing the top-ranked strawweight in the world Jarred Brooks.

While the postponement of their fights is definitely a setback, Loman promised to keep on working as soon as he recovers to continue to be ready for his elusive ONE Championship debut when the time comes.

"Despite this situation, I will still continue to work hard and nurture my well-being in order to take my future fights on the next level," he said.

Loman and Adiwang's stablemate Eduard Folayang, meanwhile, gets to push on with his fight come ONE on TNT IV but with a different opponent.

The former ONE lightweight champion will face off with fellow former titlist Shinya Aoki in a third bout.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The camp, hosted by firm Fil-Am Nation Select, was graced by local volleyball player Cienne Cruz, who is currently in the...
Sports
fbfb
Waiting for GCQ
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s a waiting game for PBA teams gearing up for the coming 46th season and while Metro Manila remains under MECQ, there can still be no practices whatsoever, even individual workouts in limited batches that...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances...
Sports
fbfb
Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record
Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record
22 hours ago
Steph Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain's all-time Golden State scoring record on Monday (Tuesday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
After trailing by as much as 17 points in the opening salvo, the Jazz outscored the Thunder in the third quarter 33-16 to...
Sports
fbfb
Matsuyama&rsquo;s triumph will inspire gains for Asian golf, say players
Matsuyama’s triumph will inspire gains for Asian golf, say players
16 minutes ago
Hideki Matsuyama’s historic triumph in becoming the first Japanese winner at the Masters Tournament will spark immediate...
Sports
fbfb
Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves
Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves
1 hour ago
Kevin Durant scored 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a thumping defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers with a one-sided...
Sports
fbfb
PSC calls for help from LGUs
PSC calls for help from LGUs
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is calling on local government units under more lenient quarantine status to host Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Martinez goes all out for Olympics
Martinez goes all out for Olympics
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Only seven slots are left for figure skating in the 2022 Winter Olympics after 23 made it via the recent World Championships...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with