Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American volleyball players were recently granted a window of opportunities after a talent showcase in Chino, California earlier this week.

The camp, hosted by firm Fil-Am Nation Select, was graced by local volleyball player Cienne Cruz, who is currently in the US.

A libero for Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) team Petro Gazz Angels, Cruz encouraged the young prospects to continue to pursue the sport with a lot of opportunities available if they do.

"You guys should continue to pursue volleyball. There are a lot of opportunities ahead of you guys, just like what I do in the Philippines," she said.

Her sister Camille, who is the team manager of the Angels, also went to the camp and worked with the participants during the showcase.

Apart from the Cruz sisters, former US NCAA Division I player Tara Eaton graced the event.

Fil-Am Nation has previously held showcases for basketball, opening up opportunities for many Fil-Foreign players to play in the Philippines while also beefing up national team programs.

The firm has recently went into promoting volleyball prospects in the US, with former Mololite setter Iris Tolenada named as their national director for the volleyball program.