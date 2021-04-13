ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto
FIBA

Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.

“Ang masasabi ko lang, tama ginawa niya na nagpunta siya sa (United) States at doon mag-training,” said the Philippine Sports Commission board member during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The four-time PBA MVP said another option for the 7-3 18-year-old Sotto, who is being groomed to become the first homegrown Filipino to play in the NBA, is to fly to Europe.

“He should look for the highest level of competition abroad and he can only find that in the US and Europe,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez recalled he too thought of going to the US when he was still young but he ended up playing in the pros where he carved out a Hall of Fame career.

“Samantalahin nya habang bata pa siya. When I was 18, I would have wanted to go and train in the US, pero hindi nasunod,” he said.

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why leave out King Caloy?
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The International Basketball Federation recently announced the inductees making up the 2020 and 2021 classes of its Hall of Fame.
Sports
fbfb
Wizards upset Jazz; Knicks thump undermanned Lakers
Wizards upset Jazz; Knicks thump undermanned Lakers
3 hours ago
Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook bagged a triple-double as the Washington Wizards ended the Utah Jazz's...
Sports
fbfb
Pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020's turbulent Olympic timeline
Pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020's turbulent Olympic timeline
4 hours ago
With 100 days to go until the opening ceremony on July 23, AFP chronicles Tokyo's troubled journey to the Games.
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So Cup to kick off May 15
Wesley So Cup to kick off May 15
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Wesley So Cup, as the reinforced conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be called, will...
Sports
fbfb
Embiid dominates as Sixers rout Mavs
Embiid dominates as Sixers rout Mavs
3 hours ago
Joel Embiid outgunned Luka Doncic as the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 49 minutes ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record
Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record
57 minutes ago
Steph Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain's all-time Golden State scoring record on Monday (Tuesday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Wanted: LGU 'godfathers' for SEAG athletes
Wanted: LGU 'godfathers' for SEAG athletes
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is calling on more local government units (LGUs) with less strict quarantine status...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics send Nuggets back to earth
April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Jayson Tatum tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics snapped the Denver Nuggets’ eight-game NBA winning streak with a 105-87 come-from-behind victory on Sunday.
Sports
fbfb
VisMin Super Cup leaders see action
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
MJAS Zenith-Talisay, KCS-Mandaue and ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu try to extend their winning ways today in the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Subic Center in Cebu.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with