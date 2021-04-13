Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.

“Ang masasabi ko lang, tama ginawa niya na nagpunta siya sa (United) States at doon mag-training,” said the Philippine Sports Commission board member during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The four-time PBA MVP said another option for the 7-3 18-year-old Sotto, who is being groomed to become the first homegrown Filipino to play in the NBA, is to fly to Europe.

“He should look for the highest level of competition abroad and he can only find that in the US and Europe,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez recalled he too thought of going to the US when he was still young but he ended up playing in the pros where he carved out a Hall of Fame career.

“Samantalahin nya habang bata pa siya. When I was 18, I would have wanted to go and train in the US, pero hindi nasunod,” he said.