Alex Eala leaps 53 spots in world rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is trusting the process in her relentless Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rise after jumping 53 notches anew in the updated rankings this week.

“Step by step,” said the Filipina ace, who climbed to WTA No. 662 from No. 715 last week.

Overall, the 15-year-old star only on her second pro year has already leapt 528 rungs en route to a Top 700 breakthrough after starting the year way below at No. 1190.

Eala’s latest WTA improvement came days after a strong showing in her first W60 tournament in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

She snatched big wins against top-300 players Margot Yerolymos (WTA No. 323) of France and Laura-Ioana Paar (No. 206) of Romania before exiting in the third round against hometown bet Simona Waltert (No. 284).

The left-handed wunderkind last month also participated in the prestigious Miami Open that featured world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia and No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Eala, also the ITF Juniors No. 3, has already participated in eight pro events this year marked by her first title in W15 Manacor in Spain last January.