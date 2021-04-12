Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu Lapu gun for solo lead in VisMin Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines – After rousing starts, MJAS Zenith-Talisay, KCS-Mandaue and ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu eye to extend winning ways for a solo lead in the second week of the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Subic Center in Cebu.

The Aquastars (1-0) and the Computer Specialists (1-0) lock horns at 8 p.m. in the main game of the loaded triple-double header of the Visayas leg that opened its historic curtains last weekend.

Winless squads Tubigon Bohol Mariners (0-1) and Tabogon Voyagers (0-1) look to break through at 5 p.m. as Lapu-Lapu Heroes (1-0) take on Dumaguete Warriors (0-1) in the 2 p.m. opener.

Talisay proved its worth as the team to beat last Friday, scoring VisMin Super Cup’s first victory after a 104-66 drubbing of Tubigon Bohol. Patrick Cabahug and Paolo Hubalde, who nailed the league’s first basket, led the way for Aquastars.

But Mandaue, bannered by ex-pros Gryann Mendoza and Al Francis Tamis, is unfazed by the tall order against powerhouse Talisay for a shot at the top of the seven-team VisMin Super Cup.

“This will be the real test of who we are as a team. How we will be able to execute on defense will be the key,” said coach Mike Reyes after their 66-46 win over Siquijor.

As Talisay and Mandaue collide, Lapu-Lapu likewise will try to squeak by in front of the standings against an inspired Dumaguete following a 75-61 victory over Tabogon.

“We expect them to play hard. Yun kasi ang delikado, a team na galing sa talo,” warned mentor Francis Auquico on the Warriors, who collapsed into a 105-100 debut loss against Siquijor.