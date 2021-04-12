ESPORT
TNC Predator repeats as DOTA2 Asia Pacific Predator League champ
TNC Predator prevailed to be crowned the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Dota 2 APAC champion.
Released

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines – TNC Predator took payback after being relegated to the lower bracket by their compatriots, defeating fellow Neon Esports, 2-0, to become back-to-back Predator Shield champions in the Asia Pacific Predator League for DOTA2.

The final day of the Asia Pacific Predator League had TNC fighting to stay alive against Indonesia’s Boom Esports in the lower bracket finals — a replay of the 2019 finals.

Their win set up an all-Filipino DOTA2 Grand Final, proving the Philippines’ esports dominance in Asia and the Pacific. 

The best-of-three finals showcased both team’s mastery of DOTA2, with NEON Esports riding the momentum of an unbeaten streak and TNC Predator brimming with confidence after their win in the lower bracket final.

But in the end, TNC Predator prevailed, avenging their earlier defeat and defending their title.

Though his team missed out on the title, Neon Esports’ Erin Jasper “YOPAJ” Ferrer was crowned as the tournament’s Intel Most Valuable Player.

At the closing ceremony, it was announced that the next Asia-Pacific Predator League in 2022 will be hosted by Japan.

