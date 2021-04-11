ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Short-handed Lakers beat Nets; Jazz top Kings
Andre Drummond #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers fights for the rebound with Jeff Green #8 and Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Barclays Center on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Short-handed Lakers beat Nets; Jazz top Kings

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 11, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — An undermanned Los Angeles Lakers squad still overpowered the Brooklyn Nets, 126-101, in Barclays Center in New York on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Despite still missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma Wesley Matthews, the Lakers managed to take a comfortable win against a Nets team that had both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Eight Lakers finished in double-digit scoring led by newcomer Andre Drummond, who finally found his footing with squad.

Drummond stood out for the Lakers with 20 points and 11 reboundswhile Dennnis Schroder chipped in 19 markers.

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, paced the Nets with 22 points.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz were able to pull away from the Sacramento Kings, 128-112 for their 40th win of the season.

Despite trailing by six at halftime, the Jazz were able to bank on a huge third quarter where they outscored the Kings, 36-24 to swing momentum to their side.

While the Kings rallied to get back the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Jazz were able to recover in time and run away with the win.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 42 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson sat out his second game in a row.

The Golden State Warriors, for their part, rebounded from their loss against the Washington Wizards Friday (Saturday, Manila time) after beating the Houston Rockets, 125-109.

Curry finished with 38 points to tow the Warriors to the win in his six-straight game with more than 30 points -- a career-best.

In other games, the Toronto Raptors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 135-115, behind a 44-point outburst by Gary Trent Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers also grabbed a share of the lead in the Eastern Conference after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 117-93.

The Phoenix Suns also tallied a win over the Washington Wizards, 134-106.

In the last game of the day, Enes Kanter tallied a monster double-double of 24 points and 30 rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers over the Detroit Pistons, 118-103.

Kanter's 30 boards were the most recorded in Blazers history.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fundraiser drive organized for Olympic skater Michael Martinez
Fundraiser drive organized for Olympic skater Michael Martinez
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Martinez was the first-ever Southeast Asian to qualify and compete in the Winter Olympic Games and the Youth Winter Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
Young Indian GM shines
By Edgar De Castro | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa of India posted an impressive 8.5/10 to take the lead midway through the $100,000 Julius Baer NextGen Online Challengers Tour.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Filipina cager Ella Fajardo graces 'Home Base' pilot
play
WATCH: Filipina cager Ella Fajardo graces 'Home Base' pilot
19 hours ago
In the first episode of Philstar.com's Home Base, Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay and incoming Fairleigh Dickinson University...
Sports
fbfb
Short-handed Lakers beat Nets; Jazz top Kings
Short-handed Lakers beat Nets; Jazz top Kings
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite still missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma Wesley Matthews, the Lakers managed to take a comfortable win...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala, who is currently ranked WTA No. 715, is likely to move up more than 200 places after her debut in a $60,000 tourna...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Hidilyn Diaz in Uzbekistan to secure Tokyo Olympic berth
Hidilyn Diaz in Uzbekistan to secure Tokyo Olympic berth
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After spending 14 months in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she had been holed up due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,...
Sports
fbfb
ABAP consultant sees gold in Tokyo
By Joey Villar | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Don Abnett, the Australian consultant for the Philippine boxing team, has high hopes that one of four Filipino boxers to the Tokyo Olympics in July can win the country’s first Olympic gold.
Sports
fbfb
Lapu-Lapu triumphs
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
The ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Heroes conquered the Tabogon Voyagers, 75-61, in the second day of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.
Sports
fbfb
Marker for De las Alas
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
It took the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to remind us of the importance of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex’ role in the evolution of Philippine sports history.
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo tightens up on COVID-19 measures
April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Japan’s government approved tighter coronavirus measures for the capital and other areas on Friday, weeks after lifting a state of emergency and with just over 100 days until the postponed Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with